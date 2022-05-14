Amber Martin, Henderson Middle School Cafeteria Manager, has been named the Louise Sublette - Georgia Manager of the Year.
Martin was nominated by Nicole James, BCSS School Nutrition Program Director. Martin was judged in five categories:
• Cafeteria Environment
• Management and Staff Development
• School Nutrition Association Involvement
• School and Community Outreach
• Has SNA Certificate or Credential
"Amber was recognized for her kitchen and cafeteria atmosphere, with her knowing all the students by name and having monthly and weekly promotional events," James said. "Amber has served meals on buses and bus ramps. Amber advocates for her program at the district, state and national level. She is a true School Nutrition Hero and leads her staff and students with honor and grace each and every day."
