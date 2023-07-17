Members of the Amateur Radio Club of Butts County (ARCBC) set up their radio equipment June 24-25 outside of Jackson Presbyterian Church for the annual Ham Radio Field Day. The event occurs every fourth weekend in June and gives radio operators across the United States a chance to put their skills to the test in contacting fellow operators in other states and countries.

The event is sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), which was founded in 1914 following congressional approval of the Radio Act of 1912, which required amateur radio operators to be licensed. Ham radio operators provide emergency communication through the Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) during natural disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes, as well as man-made catastrophes such as gas explosions, which can destroy or damage normal means of communication.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.