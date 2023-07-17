Members of the Amateur Radio Club of Butts County (ARCBC) set up their radio equipment June 24-25 outside of Jackson Presbyterian Church for the annual Ham Radio Field Day. The event occurs every fourth weekend in June and gives radio operators across the United States a chance to put their skills to the test in contacting fellow operators in other states and countries.
The event is sponsored by the American Radio Relay League (ARRL), which was founded in 1914 following congressional approval of the Radio Act of 1912, which required amateur radio operators to be licensed. Ham radio operators provide emergency communication through the Amateur Radio Emergency Services (ARES) during natural disasters such as tornadoes and hurricanes, as well as man-made catastrophes such as gas explosions, which can destroy or damage normal means of communication.
Nancy Phillips of Jackson, vice president of the ARCBC, said the annual radio day has turned into a competition to see which club can make the most contacts.
“There are different levels of participation — for example, the number of radios we’re using today (3), they prefer we operate on battery backup or solar power, as opposed to plugging into an electrical outlet,” said Phillips. “There are about 4 million ham radio operators across the U.S., and it is quite a competition for who can get the most points. We get points by the types of contacts we make, and bonus points if elected officials like the Sheriff or mayor come by.
“It’s fun,” she added. “We set up in the morning on Saturday and start at 2 p.m. and run 24 hours if we are able. Where we are right now we’ll stop early because we need to get our equipment and cars out of the way of the congregation coming for church on Sunday. But we have fun doing this.”
The ARCBC is made up of radio operators from Butts, Henry and Spalding counties. David Burnham of Ola is the emergency coordinator for the club and said two different groups took part in the field day.
“We have the Amateur Radio Club of Butts County,” said Burnham. “Off of that, we have the Butts County ARES, which are the ones that provide emergency communications. The reason we’re different is that to be a member of Butts County ARES, you have to take certain classes from FEMA so you know the protocol of who to talk to and who not to talk to during emergency situations, and what your responsibilities are.”
Butts County ARES serves under Glen Goens, the deputy fire chief for Butts County. ARES has radio stations set up at the county 911 center, health department, and Wellstar Sylvan Grove Hospital, and have operators ready to deploy to those sites when needed.
Burnham added they also provide communication backup for non-emergency events.
“The last thing we did was the Jackson High School graduation,” said Burnham. “We had four operators on site. Two were in the press box and two were on the other side of the field, just in case they lost communication. If something happened to their radios or phones, we had another link to the 911 Center.”
Burnham said the Ham Radio Field Day gives clubs the ability to show their emergency readiness skills.
“We basically demonstrate that we can go out to a remote location, set up, and provide communications for 24 hours,” he said. “The event starts at 2 p.m. and goes for 24 hours. Everybody in the United States makes contact with each other to see who we can contact. Even those in other countries know we are doing this and make contact with us, too.
“Once we get going, we usually get 40-45 states,” he added. “I don’t think we’ve ever gotten all 50 states, yet. We’ve come close. It all depends on weather conditions and other factors.”
Radio operators contact each other by voice, digital communication, and Morse Code.
“We have voice communication, and digital communication where they communicate via text and email by radio,” said Burnham. “We have internet without having to use the internet. And there is still Morse Code. Some of the older ham operators still use Morse Code. The younger ones can find it hard to learn.”
The club tracks its contacts via computer.
“We have a computer map that shows the states as we contact them,” said Burnham. “We start on the east coast, and in the evenings we start making contact further and further west. That’s good to know if there were an emergency situation — we can talk to everywhere.”
In this year’s field day, the Butts County club made a total of 343 contacts from 2:33 p.m Saturday to 11:36 a.m. Sunday morning. They had contacts in 43 of 50 states, including several states that had multiple contact areas such as California, Florida and Texas. They also made contacts in the Canadian provinces of British Columbia, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, as well as the Bahamas.
For more information on the Amateur Radio Club of Butts County, check them out under groups on Facebook at BCECA, or by email at WX4BCA@arrl.net.
