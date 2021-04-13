Based on Butts County’s 2019 population estimate of 24,936, about 24% of county residents have now received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccines. The April 12 COVID-19 Vaccine Dashboard put out by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) shows that 5,919 Butts County residents have been vaccinated, with 2,600 having received both doses.
The statewide percentage of residents receiving at least one dose of the vaccine is a little better at 30%. Of the 4,778,384 Georgia residents receiving a vaccine, 1,744,167 have received both doses.
Butts County residents can make an appointment by calling the Region IV District office at 762-888-8180. When vaccines are available, the normal operation hours of the appointment call center are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday. The call center does not operate when all appointments are booked for the available vaccine.
The Macon mass vaccination site (the closest site to Butts County) at the Macon Farmers Market, located at 2055 Eisenhower Pkwy., is now providing vaccinations with no appointment necessary, but appointments are still encouraged and will make the process quicker. The site is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Apr. 12 report from the Department of Public Health shows Georgia now has had 862,720 confirmed cases and 17,017 deaths since the pandemic began.
Butts County had an increase of 28 cases in the past week to a total of 2,161 cases. The county’s number of deaths remained steady at 73.
As of 3 p.m. on Apr. 12 in the eight-county area surrounding and including Butts County, there have been a total of 37,354 confirmed cases, an increase of 368 cases from last week. Henry County had the largest increase with 195 new cases. Newton County had 69 cases, Spalding County had 44, Butts had 28 cases, and Lamar County had 17 cases. Jones and Monroe counties had 7 cases each. Lamar had 8 cases, and Jasper had no new cases.
There have been a total of 920 deaths in the eight-county area as of Apr. 12, an increase of 16 deaths from last week. Henry had 10 deaths, Spalding had 3, and Jones, Monroe and Newton had 1 death each. Butts, Jasper and Lamar reported no deaths.
♦ Henry: 18,587 confirmed, 284 deaths, 63,787 vaccinations
♦ Newton: 7,287 confirmed, 210 deaths, 29,009 vaccinations
♦ Spalding: 3,927 confirmed, 152 deaths, 20,453 vaccinations
♦ Butts: 2,161 confirmed, 73 deaths, 5,919 vaccinations
♦ Monroe: 1,850 confirmed, 86 deaths, 9,926 vaccinations
♦ Jones: 1,565 confirmed, 51 deaths, 10,278 vaccinations
♦ Lamar: 1,314 confirmed, 44 deaths, 5,530 vaccinations
♦ Jasper: 663 confirmed, 18 deaths, 3,750 vaccinations.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health’s daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard link is https://bit.ly/3g9wgiT.
