FLOVILLA — A man suspected in a drive-by shooting in Flovilla Aug. 8 and a number of other drive-by shootings in the area was arrested Wednesday by the Butt’s County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.
Jaquavius Kesean Bland of Griffin was taken into custody after officials executed a search warrant and arrest warrant for Bland, who authorities believe is a member of the Bloods gang.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Bland was in Flovilla Aug. 8 where he fired several shots into a vehicle occupied by three women. No one was injured in the incident. The BCSO said Bland is also suspected in five other drive-by shootings that have been reported in Jackson and Flovilla.
Butts County Sheriff Gary Long characterized Bland and other gang members as “cowardly.”
“Identifying and arresting everyone in your gang is my number one priority,” Long wrote in a post on the BCSO Facebook page. “I promise you that my deputies will not stop until we completely dismantle your gang and everyone that is assisting in furthering your criminal enterprise. Butts County will not be a safe haven for your reckless conduct and your gang banging lifestyle.”
Agencies that assisted the BCSO in arresting Bland included the United States Marshals Office, GBI-Gang Task Force, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol.
