BlandArrest.jpg

Alleged gang member Jaquavius Kesean Bland was arrested Aug. 10 in connection with several drive-by shootings in the Flovilla/Jackson area.

 Special Photo

FLOVILLA — A man suspected in a drive-by shooting in Flovilla Aug. 8 and a number of other drive-by shootings in the area was arrested Wednesday by the Butt’s County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies.

Jaquavius Kesean Bland of Griffin was taken into custody after officials executed a search warrant and arrest warrant for Bland, who authorities believe is a member of the Bloods gang.

