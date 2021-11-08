“I think sometimes we tend to forget the past, especially when it comes to military service or sacrifices,” said Jackson native and Army National Guard Lt. Col. Corey King at the Jackson Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov.6. “Maybe our service members who served in Korea or Vietnam, or maybe someone who retires from the military, we don’t see them in uniform for several years, so we don’t think of them as soldiers anymore, or we don’t remember their sacrifice. That’s why a day like today and a place like here (the Veterans Park) is so important. Someone who wore the uniform for days or years in the past, it doesn’t make their service or their sacrifice any less than someone wearing it today.”
A large crowd gathered for the annual ceremony at the memorial park honoring military veterans and the 2021 plaque dedication. The Jackson High School NJROTC Color Guard presented the colors as Jalesa McRae, a member of the Alabama Army National Guard, sang the National Anthem.
Mayor Kay Pippin welcomed everyone to the ceremony. Pippin gave a brief update on the state of the city and congratulated Carlos “Scoot” Duffey on winning the election to become the new mayor in January. Noting that this would be her last Veterans Day ceremony as mayor, Pippin said the ceremony is a unifying event for the city.
“2020 and 2021 have been tough years for all of us, and our challenges from Covid-19 and more aren’t yet over,” Pippin said. “But I can think of no better reason to bring us all together as this event, one people united by the love we share for our country, united by our pride in being Americans, and thankful to God almighty and the men and women we are honoring today for our freedoms. It has been said that ‘America without her soldiers would be like God without His angels.’”
Dr. Ed Hoard of Jackson Presbyterian Church gave the dedication prayer, and Jackson City Council member Don Cook led the Pledge of Allegiance.
Lt. Col. King was the keynote speaker. King graduated from Jackson High School in 1993. Joining the ROTC program while in college, King began his outstanding military career in the United States Army at age 23, enlisting at the 166th Maintenance Company in Jackson. His service has included active duty in Iraqi Freedom in Iraq, Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan, and in the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. King is currently the G-1 (Personnel) Systems Branch Chief for the Army National Guard at National Guard Bureau in Arlington, Va.
King related his story of his career in the military, noting that every veteran with a plaque on the memorial wall in Jackson, and their family, have a story.
“Mayor Pippin’s family has a story, Leonard Pippin paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country in World War II,” King said. “I mentioned my granddad being in the Air Force. My mom and her siblings can certainly speak to the sacrifices they made better than I could. My grandmother had my mom’s brother while my granddad was stationed in Labrador. My granddad passed away while I was in Iraq in 2005.
“One of the toughest things, whether you’re a service member or you have a service member downrange are those situations that come up that you can’t do anything about, that you can’t control. You can’t be there for them, they can’t be here for you. That’s one of the toughest things I think I’ve learned about the military in my career.”
King also had a message for the young people at the ceremony.
“The defense of our nation and freedoms, the freedoms we enjoy will eventually be in your hands,” he said. “As long as this country remains, there will be a demand for Americans willing and capable to defend it. Perhaps you’re like me - when you’re young, you’re not considering the military as an option. But for me, the military has been very fair. It has given back what I’ve put into it. Regardless of what you choose to do, I believe if you’re going to be successful, you have to take some risks. You’re going to have to uncomfortable. Stretching will and should make you uncomfortable, but it leads to growth.
“But you don’t have to choose the military to serve your community or your country, or to contribute. Maybe it’s running for school board or city council, maybe it’s volunteering to be a coach or to teach Sunday School. The first step is often the hardest, but the most important.”
Following King’s remarks, Patty Washington Moss read the names of the 25 plaques that were installed on the memorial wall this year. Nearly 900 names are on the wall. Cassandra Eusery Knight, a retired Army veteran and founder of Outrageous Love, a non-profit foundation in Jackson providing support for veterans and their families, read the names of the 59 Butts County veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and whose names are inscribed on the memorial wall.
The ceremony ended with Jackson High School NJROTC Cadet Ensign Madison Pruitt placing a memorial wreath in front of the eternal flame as Robert Fox from Bugles Across America played Taps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.