The Georgia State Patrol has released the names of all three of the people killed in a head-on collision on Ga. Hwy. 87 in Flovilla on Dec. 18.
Cordero Willis, 27, of Flovilla, was identified last week, but the identities of the other two victims were held pending notification of next of kin.
They have now been identified as Nathaniel Robert Massey, 76, and Karen Massey, 60, both of Warner Robins.
According to the accident report from the state patrol, at approximately 6:30 p.m. Willis was traveling north on Hwy. 87 near Beaty Circle when his 2020 Toyota Corolla entered a curve and apparently crossed the centerline and struck a 2008 Lexus ES 350 driven by Nathaniel Massey traveling south head-on. The Toyota rotated counter clockwise and came to rest in the northbound lane facing west. The Lexux also rotated counter clockwise and came to rest in the southbound lane facing west.
Willis, along with the Masses in the Lexus, all suffered fatal injuries in the collision and were pronounced dead at the scene.
