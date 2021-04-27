All Butts County School System (BCSS) employees, with the exception of Superintendent Dr. Todd Simpson, will receive a maximum supplement of $1,000, thanks in part to action by Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia General Assembly in providing $442,798,83 through the state’s portion of the federal CARES II funds, and thanks in part to the Butts County Board of Education approving the use of $123,397.17 in the BCSS portion of the CARES II funding at their meeting on April 20.
Kemp announced a commitment in January to provide the $1,000 to school-level personnel. But it did not include all school system personnel, and Simpson said he and his staff felt like all system personnel deserved a bonus for the work they’ve done in the last year during the pandemic.
All full-time employees will receive $1,000, as will custodians. Any half-time or 49% employees will receive $500.
“We also have a short list, but a very important list, of some people who have been so instrumental in helping us to keep school going,” Simpson said. “That’s the dedicated substitute bus drivers, substitute nutrition workers, substitute bus monitors, and substitute teachers, some of which have been here 100 days or more. We felt the right thing to do was to include them in this.”
Any of the substitutes who have 100 days or more of service this year will receive $1,000. Any substitutes with at least 50 days of service will receive $500.
The total cost for providing the supplemental pay is $566,196.08. With the state providing $442,798.83, the school system will provide the remaining $123,397.17 from its portions of the CARES II funding. The school system has received approximately $3.8 million in CARES II funding from the federal government.
In addition, Dr. Simpson recommended that the school system pay an additional supplement of $500 to employees in November, including any substitute employees who meet a minimum number of days in service in the system. The total estimated cost of the additional supplement is $291,175, and will also come out of the school system’s CARES II funds.
A motion to provide the funding needed was made, seconded, and unanimously approved.
Checks began going out April 23 to full-time and part-time employees. The school system will wait until the end of May before providing the supplemental checks to substitutes in order to ensure an accurate accounting of the days they served during the school year.
