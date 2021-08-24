With the coronavirus, particularly the Delta variant, making a comeback, Butts County Deputy Manager Michael Brewer has re-started his weekly reports, which he had ended in June. Following is his report for Monday, Aug. 23:
It has been 527 days since the pandemic officially began in Georgia. It has been one week since the last report was issued.
This week, Georgia had 39,651 new cases of COVID-19, or around 6,800 more cases than last week. This week Georgia also went over the one million cases total.
Georgia was marked by significant increases in new cases, new hospital admissions and fatalities. Georgia’s hospitals and supporting healthcare systems are currently stretched very thin. EMS wait times for admissions on patients transported to regional hospitals are currently being measured in terms of hours now and running out of available ambulances is becoming common in all of our surrounding counties, not just Butts County.
Locally, our new case numbers more than doubled from last week, from 55 to 121. Hospital admissions were up by 2 from last week, but fortunately there have been no local fatalities to report this week.
In the Butts County School System, Henderson Middle School and Jackson High School students are learning virtually from home this week as high number of students and/or staff have reported testing positive for the coronavirus.
On vaccinations, 140 more citizens became fully vaccinated, while nearly 300 received their first shot this week. We hope to see these numbers continue to improve.
Our Global Pandemic Classification is currently RED as are all but one of Georgia’s 159 counties. Only Wilkes County is reported at ORANGE. Additionally, almost all of the southeastern United States is currently showing in the highest level of severity.
