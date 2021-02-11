Alisha Hall, a Special Education teacher at Henderson Middle School, was named the January Extra-Mile award winner for the Butts County School System. She was nominated for the award by fellow teacher Haley Brannan, who wrote:
"I believe Alisha Hall should receive the Extra-Mile Award because she regularly demonstrates her AMBUSH price and thinks will for all of us who teach and work at Henderson. Though I don't directly interact with Ms. Hall on a daily basis, I clearly see her efforts to keep staff morale high. She organized a chili cookoff before Thanksgiving break and is currently heading us our staff blue jean donation incentive for United Way. I am confident in saying that her plate is full! Between staff celebrations and activities, teaching virtual and face-to-face (that alone is a small mountain), and managing her Special Education caseload, I still see her smiling and helping others. I know what it's like having to juggle a lot of hats, so I appreciate and admire how Ms. Hall seeks to make the best of this wild and crazy year. From one Tiger to another, thanks for going the "extra mile" to make Henderson a great place to work!
(0) comments
