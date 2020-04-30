History was made on April 4 as Alice Mae Henderson, the first female chaplain in the U.S. Army, promoted her nephew, Timothy Thurman, to the rank of U.S. Navy Chief Warrant Officer Two during a ceremony at a family gathering.
Henderson, a native of Butts County, was commissioned in 1974 as the first black female chaplain in the armed forces and the first female chaplain of any race in the U.S. Army.
Thurman, the son of Martha Henderson and James Thurman, has been in the Navy for 16 years and was officially promoted on April 1. A ceremony had been planned at Indian Springs State Park on April 4, but was cancelled due to coronavirus concerns, and his family gathered for a smaller ceremony.
