Alexis Cook of Jackson High School has been named a School Winner in the Heisman High School Scholarship competition awarded by The Heisman Trophy Trust and Acceptance Insurance.
The Heisman Memorial Trophy is annually awarded to the most outstanding college football player in the nation. The Heisman High School Scholarship presented by Acceptance Insurance extends the Heisman prestige to the nation’s most esteemed high school seniors by recognizing and rewarding outstanding scholar-athletes who understand that the most important victories not only happen on the field, but in their schools and communities. These remarkable young leaders set the example and make a game-changing difference every day, paving the way to greatness for everyone around them.
To apply, students must be graduating with the class of 2022, have a cumulative weighted high school grade point average of a B (3.0) or better, participate in at least one of the sports recognized by the International Olympic Committee, the Paralympic Games and/or the National Federation of State High School Association and be a leader in his/her school and community.
From an applicant pool of thousands of high school scholar-athletes graduating with the class of 2022, more than 5,700 have been named School Winners and will continue on for the chance to become State Winners, National Finalists or National Winners. State Winners receive a $1,000 college scholarship, National Finalists receive a $2,000 college scholarship and the male and female National Winners will each receive a $10,000 college scholarship.
Cook, the daughter of Jeff and Tonya Cook of Jackson, has been a four-year starter on the Jackson High Lady Devils volleyball team, helping to lead the Lady Devils to three straight Region 2-AAA titles. In addition, she is Vice President of the National Honor Society and has been a member since 10th grade. She has been a member of Beta Club for all four years of high school, and has been an operations manager for the soccer team for the past three years.
Cook is dual-enrolled at Jackson High and Gordon State College, and will earn an Associate’s Degree in Psychology from Gordon in December and will graduate from Gordon in May 2022 - three weeks before she graduates from Jackson High School. She plans on continuing her education at the University of Georgia and earning a Master’s Degree in Accounting.
