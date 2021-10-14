Once-prominent South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh has been taken into custody in Florida on suspicion of misappropriating settlement funds in connection with the 2018 death of his family's longtime housekeeper, authorities said Thursday.
The announcement involves just the latest legal challenge for Murdaugh, who survived being shot in the head in September and, authorities said, admitted to conspiring with a former client to kill him as part of a fraud scheme so his only surviving son could collect insurance payout.
In the arrest announced Thursday, Murdaugh faces two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretenses, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said Thursday.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.