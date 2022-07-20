Alex Murdaugh has pleaded not guilty to the 2021 murders of his wife and son -- the latest charges the disgraced South Carolina attorney faces.
Wednesday's hearing comes nearly a week after Murdaugh was indicted by a Colleton County grand jury on two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the deaths of his wife, Margaret "Maggie" Murdaugh, 52, and their youngest son, Paul Murdaugh, 22.
The mother and son were found shot to death the night of June 7, 2021, when Alex Murdaugh called 911 to report that he had discovered their bodies at the family's property in Islandton, South Carolina.
He has denied involvement in their deaths, saying he was visiting his mother at the time they were killed.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
