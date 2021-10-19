Alex Murdaugh denied bond after allegations of misappropriated funds

A South Carolina judge denied bond Tuesday to Alex Murdaugh, the embattled attorney accused of misappropriating funds meant for the family of his longtime housekeeper.
"There is no way this court can set a bond at this time," Judge Clifton Newman said. "I am therefore denying bond at this time and will require Mr. Murdaugh to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to be submitted to the court for further consideration at a later date."
Murdaugh appeared at the bond hearing at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia, South Carolina, on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses related to the death of Gloria Satterfield.
The investigation into Satterfield's death follows several years of legal and personal challenges for Murdaugh, a member of a prominent legal family in the South Carolina Lowcountry.
