Alex Murdaugh denied bond after allegations of misappropriated funds

A South Carolina judge denied bond Tuesday to Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh is shown here during a bond hearing, in Varnville, S.C. on Sept. 16, 2021.

 Mic Smith/AP

A South Carolina judge denied bond Tuesday to Alex Murdaugh, the embattled attorney accused of misappropriating funds meant for the family of his longtime housekeeper.

"There is no way this court can set a bond at this time," Judge Clifton Newman said. "I am therefore denying bond at this time and will require Mr. Murdaugh to undergo a psychiatric evaluation to be submitted to the court for further consideration at a later date."

Murdaugh appeared at the bond hearing at the Richland County Courthouse in Columbia, South Carolina, on charges of obtaining property by false pretenses related to the death of Gloria Satterfield.

The investigation into Satterfield's death follows several years of legal and personal challenges for Murdaugh, a member of a prominent legal family in the South Carolina Lowcountry.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you

+47
50 fall flowers that bloom in October

50 fall flowers that bloom in October

Autumn color is about more than the changing leaves—there are many flowers to enjoy, from native wildflowers to cultivated varieties that have been selected for long blooming periods. Stacker lists of 50 flowers that bloom in October. Click for more.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos