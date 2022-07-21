Casey White, the Alabama prisoner whose escape with a corrections officer sparked a national manhunt in April, was federally indicted Thursday for illegally possessing firearms when he fled, the DOJ announced.

The indictment alleges that Casey White had four handguns and an AR-15 rifle with him as he fled from an Alabama jail with corrections official Vicky White. He is charged with one count each of possessing a firearm as a felon and possessing a firearm as a fugitive, according to the indictment handed down by a federal grand jury in Evansville, Indiana.

