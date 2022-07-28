Alabama executed a death row inmate despite pleas from the victim's family not to

Joe Nathan James Jr. was sentenced to death for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith.

 Alabama Department of Correction/AP

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. was executed Thursday night for the 1994 murder of Faith Hall Smith, the state's top attorney said, despite pleas from the victim's family not to do so.

"Justice has been served. Joe James was put to death for the heinous act he committed nearly three decades ago: the cold-blooded murder of an innocent young mother, Faith Hall," Attorney General Steve Marshall said Thursday in a news release.

