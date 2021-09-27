ZEBULON - One game does not make a season, but Jackson’s 45-14 pounding of the Pike County Pirates was a refreshing way to get the Red Devils back on track, especially after the previous week shutout at the hands of Crisp County, 27-0. Jackson is now 2-3 on the season, 1-1 in region play.
Coach Dary Myricks said he is happy with the win, but that his Red Devils still have a long way to go.
“We did some things correctly, and sometimes it comes down to the simple ‘Jimmies and Joes,’” Myricks said, referencing a famous quote emphasizing the important of valuing the players themselves.
“This was an opportunity to put some points on the board, for us to get back to running the ball, and for us to fix some things on defense., “Myricks continued. “We did some things right, but there are a lot of things that need to be fixed. I’m excited and glad we got the win, but I’ll bet you there is a lot of stuff on that film that we can get corrected.”
Eight Red Devils got their hands on the ball in the rushing game for a total of 40 runs collecting 215 yards and five touchdowns. They included defensive stalwarts Dawson Livingston and Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons. Myricks said the cooler weather Friday night allowed them to be used more on both sides of the ball.
“We wanted to get back to giving the ball to our heavier guys,” he said. “As the weather cools, it becomes a little easier to do that. Earlier in the year it is hot, and asking those guys to play both sides of the ball is a little more difficult than it is right now. This was a great night to ask those guys to play both sides of the ball. It looked like we had four or five running backs tonight, including giving Junior (Okemus Grier) the ball. So we were able to really assert ourselves in the running game.”
Last Friday was Homecoming for the Pirates, who had gotten their first win of the season the week before, upsetting Upson-Lee, 44-33. But Jackson ruined Pike’s Homecoming by dominating the game on both sides of the ball.
Pike took the opening kickoff, but on their fourth play, QB Gage Lee fumbled on a keeper and Grier scooped the loose ball up at the Jackson 47 and races 53 yards for what appeared to be the first score of the game. But a blocking in the back penalty on the Red Devils nullified the score, but gave them the ball at the Pike 43.
It took just three plays to get into the endzone. Callen hit Chance Godden for a 23-yard gain to the 20. J.T McKibben swept the end for 14 yards to the 6, and then Livingston went up the middle for the score. With Peyton Zimmerman’s kick, Jackson led 7-0 with 9:43 left in the first quarter.
It was four and out for Pike after the kickoff, and a shanked punt on 4th down gave Jackson the ball at the Pike 36. This time the Red Devils went the distance on four plays, with McKibben going over from 2 yards out for the score. Zimmerman’s kick made it 14-0 with 6:02 left in the first period.
The teams swapped the ball on punts, with Pike taking over at the Jackson 42. Jakilen King, their leading rusher, took the handoff on the first play and went into the line off tackle, then cut back across and down the field for Pike’s only legitimate score of the night (their second TD came in the fourth quarter with Jackson’s freshmen defense in.) Pike was stopped short on a 2-point PAT, and Jackson held a 14-6 lead with 1:49 left in the first.
Starting at their own 20 after the kickoff, Jackson went on its longest drive of the night and into the second quarter. The 13-play drive ended with Livingston going over from 3 yards out for his second TD of the night. With the PAT kick, the Red Devils led 21-6 with 8:46 left in the first half. And they weren’t through.
On their next possession after a Pike punt was downed at the Jackson 20, the Red Devils went 80 yards again, but this time on only six plays, all running plays by Callen, Livingston, Grier, and McKibben, with McKibben taking the ball in from 3 yards out for his second score of the night. With the PAT kick, Jackson led 28-6 with 3:41 left.
The Red Devils play good defense all night, but had their best defensive stand as the first half came a close. Starting at their own 29 after the kickoff, Pike moved down the field on 14 plays. On first and goal at the Jackson 12 with 37 seconds left, King went off-tackle for 4 yards to the 8. A dead ball flag against Jackson cut that in half, giving Pike the ball at the 4-yard-line. King went into the line for a yard, and Pike called timeout with 19 seconds and two plays left. On third and two (they needed to get to the 2-yard-line for a 1st down), Pike RB Jack Barron was stopped cold up the middle. On fourth and one with 9 seconds left, King went off-tackle, but the Red Devils held him to a one-yard gain, thwarting the Pirates and taking the ball over with 5 seconds left.
Jackson took the kickoff to start the second half. The kick went out of bounds and the Red Devils had the ball at their own 39. Five plays later, Callen hit Cameron Jones on a leaping grab in the endzone for a 25-yard scoring strike. Zimmerman’s PAT gave Jackson at 35-6 lead.
Pike move to Jackson’s 27 on their next drive, but King coughed the ball up and Carlos Barlow recovered it at the 27. Jackson drove 73 yards on seven plays, with Livingston getting his third TD of the night on a 1-yard-plunge. With the kick, the Red Devils led 42-6 with 5:41 left in the third.
After stopping the Pirates again, Jackson got its final score on a seven-play drive that started at the Pike 45 and ended with Zimmerman kicking a 29-yard field goal to give Jackson a 45-6 lead with 56 seconds left in the third.
After one more stop of the Pirates by the first string defense as the game went into the final period, Jackson put its freshman players in the game on both sides of the ball. A high snap on a Jackson punt ended with Goddin being sacked at the Red Devil 10. Pike kept its first string offense in for the series, and King went 10 yards for the score. Pike made a 2-point PAT to cut the lead to 45-14 with 7:14 left, but that would be their last score as they put their freshmen in for the rest of the game as well.
McKibben led Jackson in rushing with 11 carries for 70 yards and 2 TDs. Grier had 6 carries for 67 yards, and Livingston had 6 rushes for 38 yards and 3 scores. Lyons had 4 carries for 26 yards, while Callen has 2 rushes for 13 yards. Matthews had 2 carries for minus 5 yards, and the sack of Godden on the punt gave him 1 carry for minus 19 yards. Freshman running back Khailyn Sims had 8 carries in the fourth quarter for 25 yards.
Through the air, Callen, Matthews and freshman QB Jeshua Hosford combined for 12-18-0 for 163 yards and one score. Callen was 6-9-0 for 104 yards and a touchdown, and Matthews was 6-8-0 for 59 yards. Hosford was 0-1-0 in the fourth period. Edwards was the leading receiver with 6 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown. Godden had 4 receptions for 62 yards, Carlos Barlow had one catch for 19 yards, and Grier had one reception for minus 3 yards.
This Friday night is Homecoming for Jackson as they host Central Macon. Last year Central beat Jackson 40-23 in a game that saw the Red Devils lose starting QB Carson Biles and leading rusher Alex Patrick to injuries. Central is coached by Joaquin Sample and this season is winless, losing last week to Mary Persons, 47-16. Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Red Devil Hill.
