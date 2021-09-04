While the number of Butts County residents who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 is slowly rising, native son and well-known local pastor Dr. Ed Hoard is hoping his own experiences will encourage others to go ahead and get the vaccine.
Hoard first contracted the virus in August of last year, received his vaccines in February and March, and recently contracted the delta variant. He said the second time was much easier than the first, and credits the vaccine for his quick recovery.
Hoard, who turns 70 next year, was born and raised in Indian Springs, where his parents, Dan B. And Clyde M. Hoard, ran a swimming pool and carnival rides.
“It was a little mom and pop amusement park with a swimming pool, bowling alley, and carnival rides,” Hoard said.
His older brother Danny owned Parrish Drug Company and Big D’s Drugs on the square in Jackson and was associated with the recreation department for more than 40 years as a player, coach and sponsor. Danny Hoard was inducted into the Butts County Sports Hall of Fame in 2009, and died later that year at the age of 63.
Ed Hoard has been in the ministry for 48 years, serving churches in and around Butts County. He is currently the contract pastor for Jackson Presbyterian Church. He also serves on the faculty of Grace Biblical Seminary in McDonough. He is married to Gigi Leverette Hoard, the daughter of the late Butts County Sheriff Billy Leverette.
Hoard said both he and Gigi were confirmed to have the virus the first time in August of last year.
“August has not been a good month for us for the last two years,” Hoard said. “We both tested positive on Aug. 4 of last year. We were pretty sick until the end of August. We don’t remember much about August last year. We were quarantined at home and didn’t even feel like getting out of the bed for a couple of weeks.
“It was pretty rough for us,” Hoard added. “I developed pneumonia and had breathing problems. I probably should have gone to the hospital, but I was determined not to go.”
Hoard was vaccinated in February and March of this year, receiving the Pfizer vaccination. His wife was vaccinated later in May.
Hoard said he felt fine until Aug. 28.
“I woke up last Saturday morning, about 4:30 in the morning, throwing up,” he said. “I didn’t know that was a symptom until a friend told me that of the cases he’s seen lately with the delta variant, that vomiting is one of the first symptoms. The first time, it was a dry, hacking cough, but this time it was in the lower GI and I had vomiting, ran a fever, and had a headache. I thought, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ll bet I’ve got Covid again.’
Hoard stayed home all day Saturday, and decided to get checked out on Sunday morning. But he had to go to two different medical clinics to do so.
“The first clinic I went to in McDonough, I couldn’t even get in,” he said. “It was 8:30 in the morning and there was a line around the building before the place had even opened, and they had cut off the number of people, because they weren’t going to be able to see everybody.
“So I came back to Griffin and I had Gigi call another clinic, and I had to sit there four hours before getting in to see the doctor. They did the Covid test and I was confirmed with it. They gave me an antibiotic shot and a steroid shot, and wrote me several prescriptions.”
Hoard is in quarantine until Sept. 7, but said other than feeling bad the first day, he has felt normal ever since.
“So I’m thinking either my natural immunity from my first round of Covid, or the vaccine, or probably a combination of both is the reason why I had such a light go-round this time, because the variant is supposed to be way more serious and severe than the original one,” Hoard said. “So something worked for me.”
Hoard is encouraging others to get vaccinated, but knows that the decision is up to them.
“The first thing I would say is it has to be a personal choice,” he said. “There are some people who cannot take the vaccine. I have a dear friend who is in a high-risk group and he wishes he could take the vaccine, but he’s deathly allergic to some ingredient that is in it, so he cannot take it.
“In the past I have thought that the low-risk groups didn’t need to get the vaccine. But with this variant there doesn’t seem to be any low-risk groups. It’s hitting children. So there really are no low-risk groups.
“I would never impugn someone’s personal right to make a choice, but I would very much encourage people who have been waiting perhaps on the FDA’s approval to go get the vaccine because I do think it is worth it,” Hoard continued. “You have to do a risk versus benefit assessment, but for the whole population at large, I don’t think we’re going to get rid of this thing until a whole lot more of us are vaccinated.
“That’s how we dealt with polio and the flu. I take a flu vaccine every year and I think it does help. Obviously I don’t have the best immune system in the world for Covid to have broke through and infected me again. People like me, I need the vaccine, and I’m going to get the booster when they offer it.”
