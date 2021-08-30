After missing games and matches last week due to team members on quarantine for COVID-19, both the Jackson Lady Devil softball and volleyball team are back in action this week.
The softball Lady Devils trailed to Monticello Monday evening to take on Jasper County, hopefully beating the rains from Hurricane Ida that are headed to Georgia. The Lady Devils were scheduled to travel to Ft. Valley to take on Peach County Tuesday afternoon, but with rains forecast for all day Tuesday, that game was in doubt.
Jackson travels to Forsyth to take on Mary Persons on Thursday, Sept. 2.
The volleyball Lady Devils had Senior High on Tuesday as they hosted Mundy’s Mill High School from Jonesboro. They also host Providence on Thursday at 6 p.m.
The Jackson football and cross country teams are continuing to practice, with the Red Devils heading to Barnesville this Friday to take on Lamar County. Game time is 7:30 p.m.
