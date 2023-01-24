JACKSON — After 10 years as the head football coach at Jackson High School, Dary Myricks is moving up to an assistant principal position at the school. The school system is looking for a new head coach.
Myricks said his goal has always been to move up in administration, and when the opportunity presented itself, Myricks said he knew it was time to make the move.
Myricks graduated from Jackson High in 1995 after lettering in football four years and in basketball three years. In football, he was a McDonald’s All-America honoree and played in the North-South All-Star Game.
Myricks played college football for The Citadel in South Carolina, where he was a four-year letterman, finishing with 178 tackles and six sacks. As a senior, he won 1st team All Southern Conference honors.
He played in the Arena Football League as an offensive/defensive lineman for several years, playing for the Carolina Cobras, the Detroit Fury, and the Georgia Force, before coming home to Jackson and beginning his education career at Jackson High.
Myricks was the head basketball coach for eight years, and in the spring of 2013 was named the head football coach, replacing Mike Parris. In his 10-year career, Myricks led the Red Devils to a record of 61-50, making the state playoffs several times, including the last two years.
Even though Myricks will now be on the administrative side of JHS, he said he still plans on being involved in Jackson High athletics.