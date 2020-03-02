Advance voting for the Mar. 24 Presidential Preference Primary began on Monday, Mar. 2 and will continue through Friday, Mar. 20.
In Georgia, Republican voters only have one choice on their ballot - Donald J. Trump.
But Democrat voters have 12 choices:
• Michael Bennet
• Joseph R. Biden
• Michael R. Bloomberg
• Pete Buttigieg
• John K. Delaney
• Tubi Gabbard
• Amy Klobuchar
• Deval Patrick
• Bernie Sanders
• Tom Steyer
• Elizabeth Warren
• Andrew Yang
Even though six of those candidates - Bennet, Buttigieg, Delaney, Patrick, Steyer and Yang have already announced their decisions to drop out of the race for the Democratic nomination, Butts County Elections Director Tina Lunsford said their names remain on the ballot because, "at this time, no candidate has legally withdrawn from the race," Lunsford said.
This will be the first time Butts County voters have a chance to use the new voting machines. The new equipment is similar to the previous ones in that voters will still use touch screen voting to mark their ballots. But it differs in that once they have finished voting, a paper ballot will be printed out for them to view and check their votes. Once they are satisfied with their votes, the voter will insert their printed paper ballot into the scanner and watch as their official ballot is cast.
Advance voting will be done at the Butts County Board of Elections and Registration in the Butts County Administration Building, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson. Voting dates and times will be Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be one day of Saturday voting on Mar. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The last day to register to vote in the Presidential Preference Primary was Friday, Feb. 28. Voters may check their voter registration at mvp.sos.ga.gov. For further information or to request an absentee ballot call 770-775-8202.
