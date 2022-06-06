In federal and state level races, Butts County voters will return to the polls on June 21 to help decide the Republican and Democrat runoffs for U.S. House of Representatives District 10, and in four state runoffs on the Democrat ballot. Advance voting for the runoffs begins June 13.
Runoffs:
U.S. House of Representatives District 10
• Republican Runoff: Mike Collins vs. Vernon Jones
• Democrat Runoff: Tabitha Johnson-Green vs. Jessica Allison Fore
Lieutenant Governor
• Democrat Runoff: Kwanza Hall vs. Charlie Bailey.
Winner will face Republican Burt Jones in November.
Secretary of State
• Democrat Runoff: Bee Nguyen vs. Dee Dawkins-Haigler
Winner will face Republican incumbent Brad Raffensperger
Commissioner of Insurance
• Democrat Runoff: Jane Laws Robinson vs. Raphael Baker
Winner will face Republican incumbent John King in November.
Commissioner of Labor
• Democrat Runoff: William “Will” Boddie Jr. vs. Nicole Horn
Winner will face Republican Bruce Thompson.
Advance voting for the June 21, 2022 General Republican and Democratic Primary Runoff Elections will be conducted at the following locations and times listed below:
Vote Monday through Friday, 9 am. to 5 p.m., June 13 through June 17 at this location: Butts County Board of Elections & Registration 625 West Third Street, Suite 5 , Jackson
The new polling locations will be open on Election Day, June 21, 2022 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.There will be no voting at the Butts County Administration Building on June 21, 2022.
The new polling locations are:
• District 1: Stark United Methodist Church, 1097 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson.
• District 2: Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 2051 Ga. Hwy. 42, Flovilla.
•District 3: Towaliga Baptist Church, 160 Towaliga Church Road, Jackson.
• District 4: Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive, Jenkinsburg.
• District 5: Jackson Butts County Community Center, 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson.
Voters must vote n the same party ballot they voted in the General Primary on May 24. For example, if you voted Republican in the General Primary, you must vote Republican in the runoff.
If you voted on the Non-Partisan ballot on May 24, you may vote in the runoff but you must choose either the Republican ballot or the Democrat ballot.
Voters may check their voter registration, view their new polling location, and view a sample ballot at mvp.sos.ga.gov.
For further information or to request an absentee ballot call 770-775-8202.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.