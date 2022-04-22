Advance voting for the May 24, 2022 General Republican and Democratic General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election will be conducted May 2-May 20 at the Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
The last day to register to be eligible to vote in the May Republican and Democratic General Primary and Nonpartisan General Election will be April 25, 2022. Voters may check their voter registration, view their new district polling location, and view a sample ballot at mvp.sos.ga.gov. Sample ballots are also available at the Board of Elections and voters can request them by going by their office or calling their office at 770-775-8202 and they will mail them out.
The earliest day to request an absentee ballot was March 7, 2022. Absentee ballot applications by mail will be accepted until May 13. If voters have already sent in their requests, their ballot will be mailed out Monday, April, 25. Voters can also call the Board of Elections office at 770-775-8202 to request an absentee ballot be mailed to them.
All Precinct Cards reflecting the new precincts have been mailed. If voters could please open the cards up, they will find their new polling location information and new local district commissioner and school board member there. The new polling locations will be open on Election Day (May 24) from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be no voting at the Butts County Administration Building on May 24.
The new polling locations are:
• District 1: Stark United Methodist Church, 1097 Halls Bridge Road, Jackson.
• District 2: Rock Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 2051 Ga. Hwy. 42, Flovilla.
•District 3: Towaliga Baptist Church, 160 Towaliga Church Road, Jackson.
• District 4: Jenkinsburg City Hall, 211 Maple Drive, Jenkinsburg.
• District 5: Jackson Butts County Community Center, 576 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson.
Advance voting will take place:
• May 2-6, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
• May 7, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
• May 9-13, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
• May 14, Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
• May 16-20, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at Butts County Board of Elections, 625 West Third Street, Suite 5, in Jackson.
