Advance (early) voting begins in Butts County on Tuesday, Oct. 13 (Monday, Oct. 12 is a county holiday for Columbus Day), and Tina Lunsford, Butt County Board of Elections and Registration Director, is hoping a majority of the 17,850 registered voters will take advantage of early voting to avoid possible long lines on Election Day, Nov. 3, for the general and special elections.
We hope voters will come out during the early voting period," Lunsford said. "We've got two Saturday voting days, and extended hours the last week. We really need them to come out during the early voting period and that will help the line on Election Day.
"We're going to have 40 units available for early voting, and 40 more for Election Day. There is a possibility, if there is a very long line, of having additional voting units set up, because by Nov. 3 all the other county offices will be in the new section and we'll be the only ones in the building."
In addition to early voting, Lunsford said her office has mailed out close to 3,000 vote-by-mail (absentee) ballots, and so far has only received 335 back. She said while some voters requested the ballot specifically for this election, many were already on a "rollover" list.
"At the beginning of each election cycle, if the voter is 65 or disabled or in the military," Lunsford said, "they can send in one request for a vote-by-mail ballot and that will automatically get them the ballots for the rest of the election cycle. We need those voters to send in those ballots."
By state law, Butts County is allowed to begin early processing of the paper absentee ballots in order to the amount of time needed to count ballots on election night. Lunsford said they will begin processing the absentee ballots at 9 a.m. on Oct. 26 and continue daily through 3 p.m. on Oct. 30, then resume at 4 p.m. on Nov. 3 until completed.
"All that we can do is open the ballots and scan them," she said. "Once the votes are scanned, it sends the votes over to the server, but we can't see those until after voting ends on Nov. 3. We will have Butts County Democratic Party and Republican Party monitors on hand when we count the ballots."
Lunsford added that while they will try to have the majority of the ballots counted following the end of voting at 7 p.m. on Nov. 3, there will still be absentee ballots coming in that will need to be included.
"We typically have a number of citizens who live overseas and/or are in the military, so they have until the Friday after the election to get their ballots in, and of course, any ballot postmarked by Nov. 3 has until that Friday to get here," she said. "So we're still going to have quite a bit to do after the election as well as certify the results."
Early voting will be conducted at the Butts County Administration Building, 625 West Third Street in Jackson on the following times listed below. Voters may check their voter registration or view a sample ballot at mpv.sos.ga.gov.
Please note: Due to COVID-19, social distancing guidelines will be followed, so expect wait times. There will be extended hours the last week, Oct. 26-30.
• Vote Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 13-16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (County offices will be closed Monday, Oct. 15 in observance of Columbus Day.)
• Vote Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Vote Monday through Friday, Oct. 19-23, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Vote Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Vote Monday through Friday, Oct. 26-30, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The poll will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3. 2020, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
For further information or to request an absentee ballot, call 770-775-8202 or go online to ballotrequest.sos.ga.gov.
