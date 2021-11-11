Adams-Briscoe Seed Company, a long-time innovator in the seed industry, is proud to be celebrating its 75th anniversary as a multi-generational family business in Jackson.
The company was founded on Nov. 6, 1946, when Rufus Adams and Everett Briscoe purchased the Carmichael Company from brothers T.A., Gus, and Maurice Carmichael. Adams and Briscoe had been employed by the United States Department of Agriculture, working for separate agencies prior to their business partnership. Their personalities and experiences complemented each other well, and the business instantly thrived.
In 1953 the company expanded to nearby Forsyth when Rufus talked his brother J.B. into opening a sister store, Adams-Briscoe Farm Supply Company. J.B. and his wife Emmie operated the store while also raising their sons Danny, Jimmy, and Rufus who each worked in the business at some point while growing up.
“I started helping out in the store when I was big enough to push a broom,” Jimmy recalled. “I learned to sew up bags at the feed mill and started making seed deliveries as soon as I was able to drive.”
After her husband died in 1967, Emmie continued to operate the business and sent all three of her sons to college. Jimmy graduated from Valdosta State in 1972 and returned home to work at the business with his mother.
“I graduated from college with a 3.5 GPA and then went right back home to drive the same old truck I had been driving for the store in high school,” Jimmy said. “My mom jokingly gave me the title of ‘vice president of odd jobs’ because I did anything she needed me to do.”
In 1975, Jimmy made the move to Jackson to manage the flagship store for his uncle. Everett Briscoe retired from the business in 1982 and later sold his interest in the company to his long-time business partner.
“The fondest memory I have of my first year of working in the store was the day my dear wife Genie walked in and told me that I was going to be a daddy,” said Jimmy.
The young couple would soon welcome Jennifer, and then Greg, rounding out their family of four. Like their father before them, the two would grow up underfoot at the family business and eventually hold their first part-time jobs there while in high school.
“One of my first memories at the store was sweeping the floor for 25 cents just so I could buy a Coke from the Coke machine,” said Greg.
Like children often do, Jennifer and Greg each took a path away from their hometown. Jennifer attended college and remained in Rome, Georgia while Greg moved to Boise, Idaho where he worked in the restaurant industry.
In 2002, Greg returned to Forsyth and began helping his grandmother at her store. Unintentionally following in his father’s footsteps, Greg learned how to operate a business from the very person that taught Jimmy so many years before.
“She taught me what I needed to know about running a business. I learned how to order inventory, manage a few employees, and wait on different types of customers. I also ate pretty well, too,” Greg recalls with fondness. “More than anything, though, I learned how to make things grow.”
Emmie Adams worked at Adams-Briscoe Farm Supply for 50 years until her retirement in 2003 at 80 years old. Also not inclined to retire, Rufus Adams continued to be active in the Jackson store until the age of 88. Just a few months before his death in 2004, he sold the business to Jimmy and his son Greg.
Adams-Briscoe Seed Company was a pioneer in the 1950s with the production of Dixie Crimson Clover, a strain of clover that is still in production today. The company has remained true to its roots as a leader in providing seed for wildlife habitat, land reclamation, soil conservation, landscaping, and agricultural uses. They have shipped seeds as far away as Hawaii and England and even sold kudzu seed to customers in California.
In keeping with business trends, the father and son duo decided to shift away from a broad retail offering and focus more on specialty seed mixes and non-GMO seed sales. They remodeled the seed warehouse into a retail space and continue to provide seed and farm supplies to customers locally and across the United States.
Jimmy recalls with fondness the many people who have worked for the company over the years.
“We’ve been blessed with some great employees,” Jimmy recalled. “Anne Mason, Willie “Jake” Jones, Atticus St. John, Hilton Richards, Emmet Bell, Tommy Edson, Jackie Edson, Rachael Rooks, Donna Rooks, Roth Clinton and so many others all helped make our company thrive.”
He is also grateful for the blessing of continuing a family business.
“The fact that I was able to work with my parents, my uncle, and now my son – that’s a blessing and it’s probably the greatest treasure I’ve been granted,” said Jimmy.
Greg is also grateful for the opportunity to partner with his dad.
“It’s an honor to be able to spend time with him each day at work,” said Greg. “He didn’t get the chance with his dad that I have gotten with him, and I don’t take that for granted. This isn’t a glamorous business, but I’ve been privileged to gain a lifetime of knowledge. My grandparents and uncle had to learn everything from scratch, and from my standpoint, Dad and I have learned from the best.”
Yet another blessing has been the addition of grandchildren to the Adams family. Greg’s son Asa can often be found at the store on weekends and after school, helping out wherever he can. His cousins Emalee and Eston also enjoy “working” with their uncle and grandfather during their visits to Jackson.
“Asa is more than willing to ask what he can do to help out, way more than I did when I was his age,” Greg said. “He makes his own money and contemplates his choices with spending. He’s learning how to be responsible, and he’s learning how to measure seed.”
Adams-Briscoe is located at 325 East Second Street in Jackson. Seed lists and company history can be found on their website at www.abseed.com.
