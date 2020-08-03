Pastor Sydney.jpg

Left to right are Harrileen Conner of Action Ministries, and Pastor Dee Sidney of Greater Bethel Community Church.

 Special Photo

Action Ministries receives good volunteer support from Butts County residents such as Pastor Dee Sidney of Greater Bethel Community Church for its efforts to provide food to families.

Action Ministries provides fresh produces boxes from local farmers to the citizens of Butts County. Sidney helped unload and reload produce from the truck and then loaded his own truck to make deliveries for the elder and various families in his church and the community.

“Through partnerships and actions by this organization,," Sidney said, "families have been able to rely on quality food and not have to worry about food insecurities.”

