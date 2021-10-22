GSP 2.jpg

A three-vehicle accident on Ga. Hwy. 42 in Indian Springs Thursday night left one driver dead and a second driver possibly facing charges.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 21, a Nissan Altima driven by Berderricus Donterio Wise, 28, improperly backed out of a private drive on Hwy. 42 near the intersection of Mt. Vernon Church Road and Rock Creek Church Road.

A Jeep Wrangler driven by James Travis Johnson, 33, of Oxford, was traveling north on Hwy. 42 and struck the rear of the Altima, then veered into the southbound lane where it was struck head-on by a Chevrolet Silverado.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Wise received minor injuries, and the two occupants of the Silverado were not injured.

Troop D Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is conducting a follow-up investigation and charges are pending.

Recommended for you

+29
Best Disney princess movies

Best Disney princess movies

With more than 80 years of work to draw on, Stacker ranked every stand-alone movie released by Disney that features a princess character or is in the princess canon, from 1937's “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” to 2019's “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”—a sequel to a modern spin-off revisioni… Click for more.

Tags

Senior Reporter

I have worked for community newspapers in Butts, Henry, Newton, Rockdale, and Upson counties for 30 years. I was Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999, and returned to the Progress-Argus as Senior Reporter in 2019.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos