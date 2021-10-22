A three-vehicle accident on Ga. Hwy. 42 in Indian Springs Thursday night left one driver dead and a second driver possibly facing charges.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Oct. 21, a Nissan Altima driven by Berderricus Donterio Wise, 28, improperly backed out of a private drive on Hwy. 42 near the intersection of Mt. Vernon Church Road and Rock Creek Church Road.
A Jeep Wrangler driven by James Travis Johnson, 33, of Oxford, was traveling north on Hwy. 42 and struck the rear of the Altima, then veered into the southbound lane where it was struck head-on by a Chevrolet Silverado.
Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene. Wise received minor injuries, and the two occupants of the Silverado were not injured.
Troop D Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team (SCRT) is conducting a follow-up investigation and charges are pending.
