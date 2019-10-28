ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices dropped another 3 cents at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.40 per gallon for regular unleaded, the club said. Monday's state average was 3 cents less than a week ago, 16 cents less than this time last month and 30 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $36 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, AAA said. That is $6.60 less than what motorists paid in May of 2018, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.84 per gallon.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.45 per gallon, Savannah at $2.43 and Atlanta at $2.42.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.28 per gallon, Dalton-Rome at $2.30 and Albany $2.32.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.25 to $2.67 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
"Less expensive gas prices are a welcome relief to Georgia motorists,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “Although stocks have tightened, amid robust demand — which grew by 250,000 barrels last week to 9.6 million barrels — low crude prices have helped to push down pump prices. The trend is likely to continue pushing pump prices lower this week.”
The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline was $2.60 per gallon, which is 4 cents less than a week ago, 5 cents less than a month ago and 22 cents less than a year ago. Total domestic gasoline stocks continue to decline, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration.