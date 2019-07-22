ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices have declined at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.65 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, the club said. Monday’s state average was 2 cents less than a week ago, 2 cents more than this time last month and 5 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $39.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That is $2.85 less than what motorists paid last May, when pump prices hit their 2018 peak of $2.84 per gallon, AAA said.
“Georgia pump prices saw a slight decrease this week,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “The market price for crude and gasoline are major factors as well as local supply and demand.”
Georgia’s most expensive metro markets were Atlanta at $2.71 per gallon, Brunswick at $2.67 and Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.66.
The least expensive metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.49 per gallon, Columbus at $2.51 and Albany at $2.53.
According to the Energy Information Administration’s report for the week ending July 12, total domestic stocks of gasoline grew by 3.6 million barrels to 232.8 million, AAA said. Demand for gas also took a dramatic step back from 9.8 million barrels per day to 9.2 million barrels per day, which is an atypical rate during the summer given that drivers usually take to the roads more during this season.
By comparison, demand hit 9.7 million barrels per day during this time last year. If demand remains low and supplies continue to grow, motorists will likely continue to see prices level out at the pump moving into next week, AAA said.