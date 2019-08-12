ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.52 per gallon for regular unleaded, the club said on Monday. The state average was 5 cents less than a week ago, 8 cent less than this time last month and 23 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $37.80 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, AAA said. That is $4.80 less than what motorists paid last May, when pump prices hit their 2018 peak.
“Georgia pump prices are cheaper due to increasing stock levels,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA.
“Those savings are likely to increase as gas prices push less expensive moving through August.”
Georgia’s most expensive metro markets were Atlanta and Macon at $2.56 per gallon, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.54 and Savannah at $2.51.
Georgia’s least expensive metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.34 per gallon, Dalton at $2.39 and Augusta-Aiken at $2.40.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.57 to $2.59 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
In its latest weekly report, the Energy Information Administration revealed that gasoline stocks grew by 4.4 million barrels last week, AAA said. Total domestic stocks now sit at 235.2 million barrels. Meanwhile, gas demand grew slightly from 9.55 million barrels per day to 9.65 million barrels per day.
The increasing stock levels are contributing to pump price drops this week, even though demand remains strong, AAA said. If total domestic stocks continue to outpace demand, American motorists will likely continue to see pump prices drop this summer.