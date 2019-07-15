ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices are up this week compared to a week ago, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.67 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, the club said. Monday's state average was 7 cents more than a week ago, 19 cents more than this time last month and 5 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $40.05 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, AAA said. That is $2.55 less than what motorists paid last May, when pump prices hit their 2018 peak of $2.84 per gallon.
Georgia most expensive metro markets were Atlanta at $2.74 per gallon, Gainesville at $2.69, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.64 and Macon at $2.63.
Georgia least expensive metro markets were Warner Robbins at $2.54 per gallon, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.52 and Columbus at $2.50.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.59 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
"Georgia gas prices continue upward trend,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “If stocks continue to decrease as demand remains robust, pump prices will likely continue to rise throughout the week.”
Growing demand and shrinking gas stocks are contributing to pump price increases seen since the Fourth of July, according to new data released by the Energy Information Administration. For the week ending on July 5, EIA’s data revealed that total domestic stocks fell by 1.4 million barrels to 229.2 million barrels, AAA said. The current level is 10 million barrels lower than where it was at this point in 2018.
Demand grew to 9.8 million barrels from the previous week’s 9.5 million, which is in line with the rate in early July 2018.