ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.38 per gallon for regular unleaded, the club said. Monday's state average was 2 cents less than a week ago, 17 cents less than this time last month and 34 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $35.70 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That is $6.90 less than what motorists paid in May of 2018, when pump prices hit their 2018 peak of $2.84 per gallon, AAA said.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.43 per gallon, Atlanta and Savannah at $2.42 and Brunswick at $2.39.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Dalton at $2.19 per gallon, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.20 and Rome at $2.27.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.47 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
"If crude inventories remain high, especially as gasoline demand drops with the fall driving season, Georgia pump prices could continue to decrease,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “Less expensive gas prices will be a welcome relief to motorists.”
In its latest weekly petroleum report, the Energy Information Administration revealed that total domestic gasoline stocks fell last week from 232 million barrels to 229.6 million barrels, AAA said. Additionally, gas demand fell 429,000 barrels per day to 9.47 million barrels per day. With the fall driving season on the horizon, lower demand — even amid reduced stock levels — will likely help to push pump prices lower, AAA said.