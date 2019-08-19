ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices have steadily declined for the past two weeks, according to the auto club AAA.
On Sunday, gas prices in Georgia averaged $2.46 per gallon for regular unleaded.
Monday's state average was 6 cents less than a week ago, 21 cent less than this time last month and 26 cents less than this time last year, the club said.
It now costs $36.90 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That is $5.70 less than what motorists paid last May, when pump prices hit their 2018 peak of $2.84 per gallon.
"Gas prices have been trending lower for the past several weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “If demand increases amid falling stock levels in the week ahead, Georgia motorists could see pump prices increase slightly ahead of Labor Day.”
The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Atlanta and Macon at $2.51 per gallon, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.50 and Savannah at $2.47.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.27 per gallon, Dalton at $2.30 and Augusta-Aiken at $2.33.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.51 to $2.53 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
Although pump prices have continued to fall this week, growing demand amid tightening stocks have helped to slow down the pace of the declines, AAA said. New data from the Energy Information Administration revealed demand for gasoline hit a new all-time record high at 9.93 million barrels per day for the week ending Aug. 9, the club said. According to last week’s EIA the report, demand grew by nearly 300,000 barrels per day to hit the highest level recorded by EIA since it began recording the data in 1991.
In comparison to last year at this time, the latest demand rate is approximately 400,000 barrels per day higher, AAA said. The high demand level contributed to total domestic stocks falling by 1.4 million barrels to 233.8 million barrels.