ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.57 per gallon for regular unleaded, AAA said. Monday's state average was 4 cents less than a week ago, 1 cent less than this time last month and 20 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $38.55 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, the club said Monday. That is $4.05 less than what motorists paid last May when pump prices hit their 2018 peak of $2.84 per gallon.
"These less expensive gas prices are a welcome relief at the pump,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “Right now, gas prices are poised to push even cheaper going into the first full week of August.”
Georgia's most expensive metro markets were Atlanta at $2.63 per gallon, Macon at $2.61 and Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.58.
Georgia's least expensive metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.41 per gallon, Columbus at $2.45 and Albany at $2.47.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.69 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
New data from the Energy Information Administration revealed that demand dropped last week, landing at 9.55 million barrels per day, according to AAA. The rate is approximately 100,000 barrels per day less than the previous week and 300,000 less than last year at this time.
Total domestic stocks of gasoline also fell last week, AAA said. They hit 230.7 million barrels after the total refinery utilization rate fell slightly to 93 percent, which is 2% lower than last summer at this time. If demand remains low, pump prices will likely continue to see modest decreases moving into this week, AAA said.