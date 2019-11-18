ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.41 per gallon for regular unleaded, the club said. Monday's state average was 2 cents less than a week ago, 3 cents less than last month and 7 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $36.15 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, AAA said. That is $6.45 less than what motorists paid in May of 2018, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.84 per gallon.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Atlanta-Savannah at $2.44 per gallon, Hinesville-Fort Stewart at $2.42 and Brunswick at $2.41.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.30 per gallon, Augusta-Aiken at $2.32 and Rome at $2.33.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.37 to $2.39 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
"Growth in stock levels amid robust demand, has helped to push pump prices down,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “If this trend continues, motorists might see lower gas prices later this month, which will be a welcome relief for Thanksgiving travelers.”
The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline is $2.60 per gallon, which is 2 cents less than a week ago, 5 cents less than a month ago and 3 cents less than this time last year, AAA said. According to newly released data from the Energy Information Administration, total domestic stocks of gasoline grew by 1.9 million barrels last week, bringing the current stock level to 219.1 million barrels. This is 7.5 million barrels lower than last year at this time.