ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.61 per gallon for regular unleaded. Monday's state average was 4 cents less than a week ago, 9 cents more than this time last month and 11 cents less than this time last year, the club said.
It now costs $39.15 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That is $2.85 less than what motorists paid last May, when pump prices hit their 2018 peak of $2.84 per gallon.
"Gasoline stocks remain robust amid a recent dip in demand, which could be one reason we are seeing Georgia pump prices decline,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “It is too soon to know if this is a long-term trend, but it is certainly a welcome relief for motorists.”
Regional prices
In Georgia, the most expensive metro markets were Atlanta at $2.67 per gallon, Macon at $2.62 and Brunswick at $2.61.
The least expensive metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.45 per gallon, Columbus at $2.47 and Albany at $2.49.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.69 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
Low demand pushes pump prices down
Lower than usual demand has helped to push pump prices down, AAA said. According to the Energy Information Administration’s report for the weekend ending on July 19, domestic demand hit 9.67 million barrels per day.
Although it grew from the previous week’s 9.2 million barrels per day, last week’s rate is below the 9.82 million American motorists used during this time last year, AAA said.
Additionally, total domestic stocks of gas fell slightly to 232.5 million barrels. If stocks continue to drop amid low demand, pump prices will likely continue to decline moving into next week, AAA said.