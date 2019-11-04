ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices have increased 3 cents at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.43 per gallon for regular unleaded, the club said. Monday's state average was 3 cents more than a week ago, 9 cents less than this time last month and 21 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $36.45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, AAA said. That is $6.15 less than what motorists paid in May of 2018, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.84 per gallon.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Atlanta-Gainesville at $2.48 per gallon, Athens at $2.45 and Savannah at $2.44.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Albany at $2.31 per gallon, Warner Robins at $2.32 and Valdosta at $2.33.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.35 to $2.39 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
"Last week, more than half of all states saw gas prices decrease,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA.. “Due to ongoing maintenance and tighter gasoline supply, motorists can expect fluctuations at the pump likely through the end of the week.”
The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline was $2.61 per gallon, which asw the same price as last week, 4 cents less than a month ago and 17 cents less than a year ago, AAA said. Domestic demand for gasoline climbed last week as stocks continued to decline, according to new data from the Energy Information Administration. EIA’s latest weekly report showed that demand for gasoline grew from 9.59 million barrels to 9.78 million barrels last week. This latest rate is approximately 520,000 barrels higher than last year’s rate at this time.
Growing demand, amid tight gasoline supplies, has contributed to a nominal increase in the national average — one cent since Monday, AAA said.