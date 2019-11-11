ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to hold steady at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.43 per gallon for regular unleaded, the club said. Monday's state average was 4 cents less than a month ago, and 14 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $36.45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, AAA said. That is $6.15 less than what motorists paid in May of 2018, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.84 per gallon.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Atlanta at $2.46 per gallon, Savannah-Brunswick-Athens at $2.45 and Gainesville at $2.44.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Warner Robins at $2.31 per gallon, Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.32 and Augusta-Aiken at $2.34.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.39 to $2.43 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
"Georgia gas prices have been trending lower for the past two weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “When it comes time to fill up, motorists should keep in mind that gas stations along highly traveled routes may find prices more expensive than in town.”
The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline was $2.62 per gallon, which is 2 cents more than last week, 2 cents less than a month ago and 8 cents less than this time last year, AAA said. New data from the Energy Information Administration revealed that total domestic stocks of gasoline decreased for the sixth consecutive week. At 217.2 million barrels, the current stock level is 10.8 million barrels lower than last year’s level at this time. Reduced stock levels, amid robust demand, have helped to push the national gas price average higher this week, AAA said.