ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices have dropped another 2 cents at the pump compared to a week ago, the auto club AAA said.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.43 per gallon for regular unleaded. Monday's state average was 2 cents less than a week ago, 16 cents less than this time last month and 32 cents less than this time last year.
It now costs $36.45 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline, AAA said. That is $6.15 less than what motorists paid in May of 2018, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.84 per gallon.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Atlanta at $2.47 per gallon, Hinesville-Fort Stewart-Savannah at $2.46 and Gainesville at $2.44.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.30 per gallon, Rome at $2.31 and Dalton at $2.34.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.35 to $2.39 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.
"Peak refinery maintenance season has caused volatility across the country,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “Georgia saw gas prices decrease, while nearly half of all states saw gas prices increase by a half-percent or more. Motorists can expect fluctuations at the pump likely through the end of the month due to ongoing maintenance and tighter gasoline supply.”
Crude prices fell last week after the Energy Information Administration's report revealed that total domestic crude inventories grew significantly — by 9.3 million barrels — to total 434 million barrels. Increased domestic production, which hit 12.6 million barrels per day last week, has helped to push crude stocks up. When compared to last year’s rate at this time, crude production is up by 1.7 million barrels per day this year.
Additionally, trade tensions between China and the U.S. continue to worry the market, putting downward pressure on prices, AAA said. Motorists are likely to see some fluctuation in gas prices in the week ahead, especially as refineries in the region undergo maintenance.