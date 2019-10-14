ATLANTA — Georgia gas prices continue to decline at the pump compared to a week ago, according to the auto club AAA.
Georgia motorists are now paying an average price of $2.45 per gallon for regular unleaded. Monday's state average was 5 cents less than a week ago, 4 cents more than this time last month and 34 cents less than this time last year, the club said.
It now costs $36.75 to fill a 15-gallon tank of gasoline. That is $5.85 less than what motorists paid in May of 2018, when pump prices hit their peak of $2.84 per gallon, AAA said.
"Gas prices have been trending lower for the past two weeks,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA. “If gasoline supply remains low — which currently sits at 7.4 million barrels lower than last year at this time — amid robust demand, pump prices will likely continue to decline for the majority of motorists.”
The national average price for regular unleaded gasoline Monday was $2.63 per gallon, which was 2 cents less than a week ago, 6 cents more than a month ago and 26 cents less than a year ago. Total domestic gasoline stocks decreased by 1.2 million barrels to 228.8 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration’s latest weekly petroleum status report.
The most expensive Georgia metro markets were Atlanta at $2.50 per gallon, Athens at $2.48 and Gainesville at $2.47.
The least expensive Georgia metro markets were Catoosa-Dade-Walker at $2.28 per gallon, Augusta-Aiken at $2.31 and Dalton at $2.34.
Motorists in Butts County on Monday reported paying $2.51 to $2.53 per gallon, according to the price-tracking website GasBuddy.com.