The Jackson Red Devils won their first regular season game Friday night, defeating the Laney Wildcats from Augusta, 24-14, at Red Devil Hill. The Red Devils took a 17-0 lead in the first half and appeared to have everything under control. But the wheels fell off the wagon in the second half, with the Wildcats coming back to trail by three, 17-14, with seven minutes left in the fourth. But the Jackson defense stiffened, and with just over two minutes left, Okemus “Junior” Grier iced the win with a 41-yard run.
Coach Dary Myricks said while he’s not upset about winning, he’s not happy with how they played in the victory following a close 27-26 loss to Ola the week before.
“I’ve been telling these guys all week that everybody has been patting us on the back for a loss and we appreciate the sentiment, but we really aren’t looking for any moral victories,” Myricks said after the game. “Because what happens is you start believing a little bit too much of the hype and you don’t think about what you need to work on, and you don’t focus on getting better like you should.
“I think we got bit by what I call a classic football trap game,” he continued. “You have a big cross-county rival with Lamar County next, you just got finished playing a cross-county rival with Ola, and you’ve got these guys coming from Laney that you don’t know anything about, and your expectations were not where they needed to be to play your best football game. We didn’t do that tonight and we almost got trapped.
“We’ll take the victory. We’re not upset about winning, we’re just upset about the way we played in the win.”
Laney won the toss and deferred to the second half. Jackson took the kickoff and starting from their own 22, moved 78 yards on 12 plays. The biggest play of the drive was a flag. The Red Devils were facing fourth and 8 at the Laney 47 and were lined up in punt formation. But a Laney coach drew an unsportsmanlike conduct flag from an official before the kick, giving Jackson a first down at the Laney 32.
Six plays later, Dawson Livingston bulled his way over the goal line for the second time in two plays for the first score. Livingston dove over from the 2-yard line for what appeared to be a touchdown, but the officials ruled after the play was over that Laney had called a timeout. So Livingston did it again on the next play for the touchdown. Peyton Zimmerman added the extra point, and with 8:05 left in the first quarter, Jackson led 7-0.
The Red Devils doubled the lead at the start of the second quarter after a Wildcat punt from the end zone ended up at the Laney 35. J.T. McKibben went off tackle for 8 yards, but a highly questionable personal foul call on a block moved the ball back to the Laney 43. Quarterback Luke Matthews then hit Grier for a 33-yard pass to the Laney 10 as the first quarter ended. On the first play of the second period, Matthews hit Cameron Edwards on a crossing pattern and as he was being tackled, Edwards stretched out to put the football over the goal line for the score. Zimmerman added the point after, and with 11:53 left in the first half, Jackson held a 14-0 lead.
Jackson continued to stymie the Wildcats’ offense. Two drives later, the Laney punter went to kick the ball away from his own 29. But the punter hit one of his blockers with the kick and the ball bounced back to the Laney 21 where it was downed for a minus-8-yard kick.
The Red Devils failed to move the ball, and on 4th and 10, Zimmerman came in and nailed a 35-yard field goal to put Jackson up, 17-0 with 3:19 left in the half.
The Wildcats got a good runback on the kickoff and started one last first half drive from their own 50. Laney was able to move the ball down to the Jackson 12-yard-line with 9 seconds left, but the quarterback was sacked on the last play of the first half.
Laney took the kickoff to start the second half, and went 72 yards on 13 plays, aided by a 15-yard penalty against Jackson for roughing the passer. Their running back went over from 2 yards out for the touchdown. The Wildcats went for a 2-point play, but failed to make the end zone, and trailed 17-6 with 4:19 left in the third.
The game went into the final period. Laney got the back back at the Jackson 45 after officials ruled the Red Devil ballcarrier had the ball stripped from him even though it appeared the play had already been blown dead. When Myricks asked the head official to talk to him about the call, the official refused.
The Wildcats went 45 yards on 8 plays, scoring on 4th and goal from the 16 on a pass play. This time the 2-point play was good, and with 6:52 left in the game, Laney trailed by three, 17-14.
Jackson took the kickoff and moved down to the Laney 21. The Red Devils went for the first down on 4th and 5, but the pass was incomplete and the Wildcats took over with 4:07 left.
But the Jackson defense stiffened and forced a Laney punt that was downed at the Laney 41. On the next play, Grier took the handoff from Matthews and threaded his way through the line into a clear field, outracing the defenders for a 41-yard score. Zimmerman added the point after, and with 2:20 left, Jackson led 24-14. The Red Devil defense held Laney again, and Jackson won by 10, 24-14.
Matthews completed 8 of 14 pass attempts for 128 yards and one score. Grier caught three passes for 70 years, and Edwards had two catches for 33 yards and a TD. Chance Goddin had one catch for 16 yards, Marco Barlow had one catch for 9 yards, and Zimmerman had one catch for 0 yards.
In the ground game, McKibben was the workhorse, carrying 16 times for 72 yards. Livingston had 5 carries for 22 yards and a touchdown. Nakeyviean “Bam” Lyons had 5 carries for 26 yards, and Junior Grier had 2 carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Matthews had 1 carry for 4 years, and Les Callen had 1 carry for 2 yards.
In the kicking game, Zimmerman made all three extra points and a 35-yard field goal for 6 total points.
This was the last home game for Jackson until Oct. 1. The Red Devils travel to Barnesville Friday night to take on Lamar County. The Trojans are 2-0 with two high scoring wins over Pike County, 24-7, and Crawford County, 49-7.
After a bye week on Sept. 10, Jackson will travel to Cordele to take on Crisp County on Sept. 17. On Sept, 24, the Red Devils hit the road again, heading to Zebulon to take on Pike County in their last non-region game of the season.
Jackson returns to Red Devil Hill on Oct. 1, hosting Central of Macon. On Oct. 8, Jackson will celebrate Homecoming as the Red Devils host Americus-Sumter.
