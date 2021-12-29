When governments can no longer manage their international responsibilities, militaries are sent to wage the obligatory war to restore failed politics. In order to bring the hostilities to a close, the same politicians must perceive a face-saving solution or event to protect their own political livelihoods. If no such solution or incident materializes, then young men and women continue to fight, and to die. In down-to-earth terms, governments and politicians fight their verbal wars without shedding their own blood, but will happily spill the blood of others to achieve their diplomatic goals.
“Sometime they’ll give a war and nobody will come.”
- Carl Sandburg, 1936 —
In December 1914 the trench combatants of World War I came awfully close to calling ‘game over,’ not from strategic victories, but from impromptu Christmas meetings in the pitiful waste of ‘No Man’s Lands’ on the Belgian fields of Flanders. The off-the-cuff Christmas Truce most likely started near Ploegstreet Wood in Belgium.
The Great War was less than 5 months old. Many soldiers held hope the Christmas season would give pause for the politicians and generals to rethink the apocalypse of a world war. Tens of thousands of soldiers were already dead and the stalemate of ‘trench warfare’ had given birth to some of the most appalling living and fighting conditions ever known to warring humanity.
The land between the opposing trench lines, in many cases less than 100 yards, was called No Man’s Land. Heavy artillery duels had churned No Man’s Land into twisted barbed wire and large rain-filled craters. Most of the terrain was void of vegetation. Decomposing corpses of young men either floated or sank into the filthy craters. Chilly rain had curdled the earth into knee-deep liquefied mud.
The trenches were even worse. No more than reinforced ditches, trench life included damp and miserable men, fleas, rats, and lice. Men deloused themselves by roasting lice in the flame of a candle. The chronic stench of trenches resulted from a lack of latrines, decaying bodies, fire, liquor, and even cats.
The first contacts between belligerents were the burial parties. Men on both sides approached with white flags of truce or with hands raised to ask permission to bury their dead. In the spirit of Christmas, or maybe in the shared faith of warring Christians, the burial parties assisted each other with the unpleasant task.
Snow fell on Dec. 23. The temperature dropped. Mush turned into solid footing. A Tannenbaum (German for Christmas tree) appeared on a German parapet. More Tannenbaums appeared on parapets with candles affixed to their fir limbs by clamps.
A British soldier heard a German shout in perfect English, “Come over here!” The British soldier screamed, “Come over yerself!” With that awkward invitation, echoed by other ad lib invitations along the Western Front, the Christmas truce found a foothold.
Germanic voices drifted across No Man’s Land with versions of ‘Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht’ (Silent night, Holy night) or ‘O du frohliche,’ a deeply cherished hymn. The other side responded with English versions. Foodstuffs were tossed from one trench to the other.
One German ignored sporadic gunfire to dare a walk with a lighted Tannebaum to the middle of No Man’s Land as a peace offering. Soldiers on both sides left their trenches.
Curious yet cautious, one warring side of British, French, Scots, Gurkhas, Irish, and Indians met the other side of Germans from Saxon, Bavarian, and Westphalian cultures in No Man’s Land all along the Western Front. Not all units participated, others did with vigilance, but history records the soldiers of two warring armies meeting in the middle of a Great War, in the middle of a great battlefield, in the middle of No Man’s Land.
One German soldier refused the notion. “Have you no German sense of honor left?” he asked of his compatriots. Baptized a Catholic, he rejected all religious observances, never received mail or parcels, never smoked nor drank, never spoke of family and friends, and fretted alone for days on end. The unbalanced soldier served as a field messenger in the 16th Bavarian Reserve Infantry Regiment. His rank was that of a Corporal. His name was Adolf Hitler.
Elsewhere, German and British officers exchanged pleasantries; cut off buttons from their uniforms to offer as souvenirs, and discussed the latest news from both fronts. A German officer in one sector stated, “We’ll be relieved by the Prussians. Give’em hell; we hate them!”
Few of the Brits spoke German, but an abundance of German soldiers spoke limited English, having worked in England before the war as waiters or cab drivers. Cigarettes and cigars were exchanged; the English offered apple and plum pudding plus tins of Machonochie’s consisting of meat, potatoes, beans and other vegetables. The Germans, to everyone’s delight, rolled out barrels of beer. German sausage was an enjoyable treat.
In one sector a befuddled rabbit dashed out of a cabbage patch. A German and English soldier gave chase for the potential meal. The German won.
Word was received in another sector that a general nicknamed “Old Horseflesh” was making a rare appearance on the front to inquire about rumors of fraternization. Both sides hustled back to their trenches. The Germans, as a lark, placed a trestle table in the middle of No Man’s Land with a bowl of goldfish on top.
Upon his arrival, “Old Horseflesh” complained of fraternization along the lines and stated among other things, “It’s disgraceful! We can’t interrupt a war for freedom just because of Christmas. Have you anything to report?”
The captain replied, “A bit of a puzzle, sir. It seems the enemy has put up a table in No Man’s Land with a bowl of goldfish on top of it.”
Using his binoculars, “Old Horseflesh” peeped over the parapet. “They are goldfish, by Gad!” he shouted. “What kind of devilish trick are the Huns up to? Send out a patrol tonight to investigate.”
The captain and his German counterpart later bartered for the goldfish. The bowl of goldfish was eventually sent to the rear for evaluation by Intelligence.
Depending on the sector, the Christmas Truce lasted 2 to 3 days with teams from both sides taking part in soccer games on the frozen mud. Various items served as a soccer ball including tied up sandbags. Goals were made with hats; later enlarged with tunics and greatcoats as the players warmed up. Some teams kept score; others didn’t, but all the games were referred to as contests of part-soccer, part-ice skating.
The Christmas Truce was destined to fail. Units from both sides were relieved or replaced by normal rotation. Governments on both sides forbade further fraternization with threats of court martials and/or executions. Newspapers ran the soul-warming stories; higher ups denied the fraternization occurred. History proves the hierarchy liars.
Then came four more years of slaughter; millions would perish, perhaps not to determine the winner but only who survived.
“O ye who read this truthful rime From Flanders, kneel and say: God speed the time when every day shall be a Christmas Day.”
- Scottish poet Frederick Niven —
As you, your family and friends, celebrate the birth of Christ, try to take pause to remember the thousands of American soldiers, airmen, and sailors far from home celebrating Christmas alone or perhaps with their brotherhood and/or sisterhood. They are there for you, for your protection, and to protect America and what she stands for.
Bitter forces have divided this great nation yet great people find a way to defeat division, either peacefully or by confrontation. This Christmas we must take the time to cherish all we have yet acknowledge all we have to lose. Peace, love, and grace are the goals; confrontation the last recourse.
General ‘Old Horseflesh’ still haunts the battlefields of young dead, but there still exists peace-loving factions willing to congregate in ‘No Man’s Land’ for a shared meal, a mutual Christmas Carol, a kindly word, a game of soccer, maybe even let the kids chase a rabbit around the backyard. We must resurrect ‘No Man’s Land.’
“If I believe in something, I will fight for it with all I have. But I do not demand all or nothing. I would rather get something than nothing. Professional liberals want the fiery debate. They glory in defeat. The hardest job for a politician today is to have the courage to be a moderate. It’s easy to take an extreme position.”
- Senator and Presidential candidate, Hubert Humphrey —
Merry Christmas, folks — remember the reason for the season.
