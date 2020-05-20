Sailors are thought to be superstitious warriors, from primeval times to the present. Depending on cultures and traditions or era in history, a redhead or woman aboard a ship is considered bad luck, as is sailing on Friday. Beautiful but dangerous sirens (sea nymphs, part woman, part bird or part fish) were rumored to be a sailor’s ultimate temptation.
Killing of an albatross was and still is considered bad luck. Bananas, yes, bananas, were considered a bad luck food aboard fishing vessels or a private yacht. Sailors of old did not anger the ‘winds’ with disrespectful whistling. A tattoo, depending on the depiction, is either lucky or unlucky, and an infuriated Mother Nature did and still does pummel ships with hurricanes or tsunamis.
But the greatest nightmare of sailors at sea was, and always will be, one word: FIRE. Unlike running out of a burning building or house, there is nowhere to run aboard a burning ship. The fire is fought to the death or sailors die in the sea. Today, fires are classified into four categories by the U.S. Navy.
Class A: White smoke, normally from clothing, burning wood, or perhaps a mattress. Class A fires are fought with water.
Class B: Black smoke, burning oil or paint, fought with chemical foam.
Class C: Electrical fires, fought by cutting off the power and/or carbon dioxide.
Class D: Magnesium fires and burning metals are the hardest to fight because the blaze is so hot it turns water into steam. A fire in the vicinity of ammunition is also considered a Class D event.
This is the story of two aircraft carriers, the USS Forrestal during the Vietnam War, and the USS Franklin, nicknamed “Big Ben” of WWII renown. Sailors on both carriers fought heroic battles against their traditional nemesis: fire.
July 25, 1967: The USS Forrestal arrived at Yankee Station in the Gulf of Tonkin off the coast of North Vietnam. Within four days Navy aircraft from Attack Carrier Air Wing 17 flew 150 missions over North Vietnam. By this time in the war, general purpose bombs (iron bombs) were in short supply. As the inventory of bombs dwindled, the Forrestal was resupplied with ordnance from the ammunition ship USS Diamond Head.
Among the load transferred were sixteen 1,000-pound AN/M65A1 “fat boy” bombs. The “fat boys” were outdated, having been stored and exposed to the heat and humidity of Guam and/or Okinawa. When the Diamond Head picked up the bombs at Subic Bay Naval Base in the Philippines they did so from a deserted ammo dump where the ordnance had been improperly stored in open-air Quonset huts. Unlike contemporary bombs, the “fat boys” were thin-skinned and filled with Composition B, an out-of-date explosive very sensitive to heat and shock.
The commanding officer of naval ordnance at Subic Bay refused to sign a transfer order when he discovered that the old bombs were destined for active war service. He asked for and received written orders from Pacific headquarters absolving him and his men of responsibility for the bomb’s horrendous condition.
Once transferred to the carrier, the Forrestal’s ordnance group were shocked by what they saw. The old bombs were coated with rust and grime; the packing crates were moldy and rotten, and most dangerous of all, a liquid paraffin agent was leaking from the seams of several bombs. The leaking was an obvious sign the explosive filler had degenerated due to the heat and moisture.
Many of the bomb handlers feared the ordnance unsafe, one pilot voiced concern the bombs could not survive the shock of catapult-assisted launches, other pilots suggested jettisoning the bombs after takeoff, and ordnance officers reported to the carrier’s commander, Captain John Beling, that they considered the bombs an imminent danger to the ship.
On top of unsafe bombs, the carrier carried unguided Mk-32 “Zuni” rockets, notorious for accidental firings and electrical difficulties. The “Zunis” and “Fat Boys” would team-up for a deadly incident that almost sank the USS Forrestal.
On July 29, 1967, four days after arriving ‘on station’, the deck crew of the Forrestal was preparing the second sortie (mission) of the day. A total of 27 aircraft were positioned on the stern (back) of the deck, fully loaded with bombs, ammunition, fuel, and rockets. The “Zuni” rockets were allegedly protected from ‘accidental’ launches by a safety pin that was removed prior to launch from a catapult.
At 10:51 local time, an electrical power surge occurred during the switch from external to internal power on an F-4B Phantom flown by Lt. Commander James E. Bangert and Lt. JG Lawrence E. McKay. The electrical surge caused one of the “Zuni” rockets to fire. Later investigations discovered the “Zuni” was missing the rocket safety pin. What happened next is a story right out of Dante’s Inferno.
The “Zuni” flew 100 feet across the deck, severing the arm of one crewman then rupturing the external fuel tank on aircraft 405, a Skyhawk flown by Lt. Commander Fred D. White. John McCain’s (the future senator and presidential candidate) A-4 Skyhawk alongside White’s may have also been hit.
A safety warhead mechanism prevented the “Zuni” from exploding, but the highly flammable JP-5 jet fuel spreading rapidly across the deck caused an instantaneous inferno. At least one of the old 1,000-pound “Fat Boy” bombs fell from an A-4 aircraft and rolled into the fires under White’s and McCain’s Skyhawks. Exhausts from several jets and a 37-mph wind whipped up the flames.
10:52: Fire quarters and general quarters sounded. Within six minutes, condition ZEBRA was sounded requiring all hands to secure the carrier for maximum survivability. The fire-proof steel doors separating the ship’s compartments were secured.
Surviving pilots scrambled from their jets. One, Lt. Commander Herbert A. Hope jumped from his Skyhawk and rolled off the flight deck into the man-overboard net. From there he went to the hanger deck to take command of a firefighting team.
Chief Gerald W. Farrier, in charge of Damage Control Team #8, led his men in the initial reaction to the inferno. Without taking time to don protective clothing, Farrier attempted to smother a “Fat Boy” bomb under McCain’s A-4 with a PKP fire extinguisher. He and his team believed they had at least ten minutes, per their Navy training, before the bomb casing would melt resulting in an explosion. It was not to be.
The outdated bomb’s casing split open and the explosive began a bright burn, indicating a disastrous cook-off was pending. As Farrier shouted at his crew to withdraw, the bomb detonated, exactly one minute and 36 seconds after the fire started. Thirty-five personnel were near the blast; Farrier and all but three of two fire control teams were killed instantly; 27 other men were wounded.
McCain saw a pilot on fire and had turned to help him when the old bomb detonated. The future senator and presidential candidate was blown backwards ten feet and received shrapnel wounds. White, who had been alongside McCain’s A-4 and managed to escape his ownburning aircraft, was killed by the explosion. Other pilots were injured; some pilots were simply missing. Sailors jumped or were blown into the ocean. Burning fuel poured through a gaping hole in the deck into occupied berthing cubicles below. Human torches tumbled across the deck. And the worst was yet to come.
Ten seconds after the first “Fat Boy” exploded two more of the unstable bombs detonated. A fourth “Fat Boy” detonated 44 seconds later. The damage from four 1,000-pound bombs on the deck of any carrier extremely lowers the odds of survivability. Yet, the inferno continued to lower the odds. In less than five minutes from the initial explosion, a total of seven to eight of the “Fat Boys” detonated, along with a 750-pound bomb, a 500-pound bomb, and unnumbered warheads on missiles and rockets. Bodies and wreckage were hurled as far as the bow (front of the carrier).
General quarters no longer held sway. Sailors abandoned their combat positions to fight the fire and try to control additional damage. Aircraft, bombs, rockets, missiles, and burning rubble were pushed over the side. Dozens of heavy 250-pound and 500-pound bombs were rolled off the deck into the ocean by courageous men attempting to save their home. Untrained sailors took up positions on the devastated damage control teams, but their use of sea water washed away the efforts of experienced men attempting to douse the fire with foam.
In an amazing display of seamanship and bravery, destroyers USS George K. MacKenzie and USS Rupertus pulled alongside to rescue men from the water and aim their fire hoses on the burning carrier. The bravery paid off at 11:47 when the Forrestal reported the deck fires were under control, then approximately 30 minutes later reported the deck fires extinguished. Fires continued to rage below deck.
Crew members cut additional holes in the deck to fight the fires below. One sailor volunteered to be lower through one hole to defuse a live bomb, even though the compartment was still full of smoke and on fire. LT (JG) Robert Cates, the ship’s explosive ordnance demolition officer, had himself lowered into the same hole to attach a line to the bomb so it could be hauled up and jettisoned over the deck. Lt. Cates had also noticed two bombs, a 500 pounder and a 750 pounder, in the middle of the deck and still smoking. He defused both bombs and had them rolled into the ocean.
The carrier’s medical staff was overwhelmed with dying sailors and horrific casualties, but worked under dangerous conditions to render aid. Additional medical assistance was needed. The Forrestal and escort destroyer USS Henry W. Tucker were able to rendezvous with the hospital ship USS Repose at 20:54 (8:54 pm) to begin transferred dead and wounded.
One firefighter aboard the Forrestal, Milt Crutchley, painfully recalled, “The worst was going back into the burned-out areas later and finding your dead and wounded shipmates. It was extremely difficult to remove charred, blackened bodies locked in rigor mortis while maintaining some sort of dignity for your fallen comrades.”
Control of the inferno took 14 hours after the first detonation, although sailors continued to extinguish hot spots, cool down hot steel, and clear the smoke.
The Forrestal got under way and arrived at Naval Air Station Cubi Point in the Philippines on July 31. Sufficient repairs were made to allow the carrier to return stateside, where additional repairs took five months to complete. During the repairs, 175 feet of the flight deck was replaced, as were 200 compartments below deck.
As with all major military accidents, inquires and investigations began seeking accountability. In the end, all the sailors and the Forrestal’s commander, Captain John K. Beling, were absolved of any responsibility. The blame was eventually placed on the real culprits: the defective electronics attributed to the “Zuni” missiles and unstable, outdated bombs. And, as with all major military accidents, new safety rules and regulations were put in place, although a bit too late for the 134 sailors who died and the 161 who were injured.
Future senator and Presidential candidate John McCain went on to fly as a pilot on the USS Oriskany. He was shot down over North Vietnam on October 26, 1967 and spent five and a half years as a POW.
A young Lt., Ronald J. Zlatoper kept an immaculate account of the incident in the ship’s log as it unfolded aboard the Forrestal. Later in his career, Zlatoper became a four-star admiral and commander of the US Pacific Fleet.
A newly established fire-fighting school was named after one of the first men to die fighting the inferno: Chief Gerald. W. Farrier of Damage Control Team #8: the Farrier Fire Fighting School Learning Site in Norfolk, Va.
The unofficial motto of the US Navy typifies the sailors of the USS Forrestal: “Non Sibi Sed Patriae” – “Not for self, but for country.” Yet the official motto of the Navy is more apropos: “Semper Fortis” – “Always Courageous.”
Next week, part II of Tale of Two Carriers: USS Franklin, the most heavily damaged aircraft carrier to survive WWII. Her crew, too, with over 800 dead, earned their recognition as “Semper Fortis.”
