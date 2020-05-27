On July 29, 1967, an electrical power surge on an F-4B Phantom jet fighter, caused a “Zuni” rocket to accidentally fire across the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Forrestal. The resulting fire and explosions killed 134 sailors and injured 161. The heroic efforts by a well-trained, disciplined crew saved the carrier from going down.
Not since WWII had a US carrier survived such an event without sinking. The WWII carrier that refuse to go down was the USS Franklin, named after Benjamin Franklin, nicknamed “Big Ben” by her crew. This is her story.
One of 24 Essex-class carriers launched during WWII, ‘Big Ben’ was commissioned on Jan. 31, 1944. After her shakedown cruise, she headed for Eniwetok Island in the western Pacific to join Task Group 58.2 and serve as the flagship for Rear Admiral Ralph Davison for most of her time at sea. She sortied aircraft in late June for strikes on the Bonin Islands, destroying enemy aircraft on the ground and in the air, the airfield, gun positions, and cargo ships.
For the next two and a half months, ‘Big Ben’ repeated the same type of sorties, targeting Iwo Jima, Chichi Jima, Haha Jima, Rota Island, and Guam. She lent direct support to American invasion forces and continued to build on her combat accomplishments.
From August 9 to 28, she underwent repair and upkeep while her crew received a well-earned period of recreation.
She then departed for neutralization and diversionary attacks against the Bonin Islands alongside her sister carriers Belleau Wood, Enterprise, and San Jacinto. Torpedo pilot and future President George H. W. Bush was aboard the San Jacinto. He would be shot down on Sept. 2 during a bombing run on Chichi Jima. Rescued by an American submarine, Bush was the only survivor of his 3-man crew.
On Sept. 14, ‘Big Ben’ made a ‘fighter sweep’ of Aparri, Luzon then steamed east to support the Leyte invasion forces. On Sept. 15, she was attacked by three enemy aircraft, one of which scored a bomb hit on one of her elevators. Three men were killed and 32 wounded.
Steaming on to Formosa, ‘Big Ben’ participated in battles from October 12-16 to neutralized Japanese airbases in preparation for the upcoming invasions of the Philippines, Okinawa, and Japan’s home islands. A Japanese Betty bomber penetrated Task Force defensive measures but was badly damaged. The pilot, knowing his plane and crew were destined for certain death, converted his doomed bomber into a kamikaze and headed straight for ‘Big Ben.’ The suicidal Betty did some damage to the flight deck, but luckily, for the Americans, slipped off the starboard side of the ship without inflicting major damage or casualties. ‘Big Ben’ moved on to support the invasion of the Philippines. On October 19 her planes hit Manila Bay, shooting down 11 Japanese planes, sinking and/or damaging several ships, and destroying a floating drydock.
On Oct. 24 during the Battle of Sibuyan Sea, planes from ‘Big Ben’ assisted in the sinking of Japanese warships Musashi, Wakaba, and heavily damaged the Fuso and Yamashiro.
Then the word came down: a big Japanese carrier force was bearing down on the American landing craft at Luzon. ‘Big Ben’ joined several carrier task forces and headed to intercept the enemy fleet at dawn. The admiral in charge, William ‘Bull’ Halsey, did not communicate his intentions and sailed to intercept putting the invasion forces in danger. The attacking Japanese carrier force was a trick, a stunt that worked by drawing the carrier cover screen from American assault troops. Luckily, a small escort carrier group and brave destroyer crews stopped the other Japanese fleet sailing to destroy the invasion forces.
After refueling, ‘Big Ben’ returned to action on Oct. 27, her planes damaging a Japanese heavy cruiser and two destroyers. But on Oct. 30, enemy planes appeared bent on kamikaze and glory. American fighters shot down most of the attackers, but six kamikazes broke through and headed for the American task force of four carriers. The carriers and their 20 escort cruisers and destroyers let loose a hail of anti-aircraft fire that downed three of the six attacking aircraft. But one kamikaze survived the steel curtain of anti-aircraft fire and crashed into ‘Big Ben’s’ flight deck. The plane and debris penetrated into the gallery deck below, killing 56 men and wounding another 60. The last two kamikazes pressed their attack. One fell to American gunners, but the surviving enemy plane dropped two bombs that narrowly missed ‘Big Ben’ before crashing into the stern of Belleau Wood.
The crew of ‘Big Ben’ had the fires under control in a little over one hour. She and Belleau Wood sailed to Ulithi Atoll for quick repairs, temporary only. ‘Big Ben’ then returned stateside to the Puget Sound Navy Yard, arriving on Nov. 28 for major refurbishing. Her commanding officer, Captain James M. Shoemaker, was relieved of duty and replaced by Captain Leslie E. Gehres. A strict authoritarian, the new commanding officer’s dictatorial behavior was unpopular with ‘Big Ben’s’ crew.
By mid-March 1945, ‘Big Ben’ was back in action supporting the invasion of Okinawa. On March 19, a lone enemy dive bomber weaved in and out of cloud cover waiting for the opportunity to inflict the most damage. As ‘Big Ben’ launched a second wave of aircraft against Okinawa, the Japanese dive bomber pierced the cloud cover and headed straight for ‘Big Ben.’ The enemy plane dropped two 500-pound armor-piercing bombs before the carrier’s anti-aircraft units had time to respond.
The ensuing carnage mimicked Dante’s Inferno. One bomb hit the carrier dead-center and penetrated through the second and third deck, knocking out the Combat Information Center and air plotting. The second bomb struck aft (rear of the ship) and tore through two decks.
Topside, 31 armed and fueled Navy aircraft were warming up for takeoff. These planes immediately caught fire. Loaded with roughly 15 tons of high explosives, the bombs and rockets aboard these aircraft detonated one by one, akin to falling and flaming dominos. Vought F4U Corsairs were loaded with “Tiny Tim” air to surface missiles. Due to the well-known nose-up configuration of a Corsair, most of “Tiny Tim” rockets thankfully flew overboard when their engines fired.
Below, in the hanger deck, 21 aircraft were fueled, five of which were armed. The forward fuel system had been secured, but the aft fuel system was open and still in use. The penetrating 500-pound bomb ignited the armed aircraft which was followed by a devastating gasoline vapor explosion. Unlike the “Tiny Tim” rockets on the flight deck, the “Tiny Tim’s” below deck had no place to go. They ricocheted around the enclosed hangar deck until their 500-pound warheads detonated. Only two hangar-deck crewmembers survived the inferno.
The engineering spaces were quickly evacuated as dense black smoke filled the area. ‘Big Ben’ was soon dead in the water as raging fires virtually boiled the carrier. Radio communications were naught. Captain Gehres order the magazines flooded to save the ship, but all the water mains had been destroyed. A gathering of ships sought to save the remaining crew. Cruisers Pittsburgh and Santa Fe with destroyers Miller, Hickox, Hunt, and Marshall left the task force to assist ‘Big Ben.’ A flaming wreck, suggestions were made to Captain Gehres to abandon ship. He refused, knowing many sailors were still alive below deck.
Other destroyers fell in astern of ‘Big Ben’ to rescue men who had jumped or been blown overboard. Other destroyers put their bows against the side of ‘Big Ben’ to allow trapped men a bridge to relative safety. Albeit, hundreds of enlisted men and their officers remained aboard the flaming carrier and actually saved ‘Big Ben’ from sinking.
One of the carrier’s surgeons, LCDR George W. Fox, MD, lost his life while tending to wounded crewmembers. He was awarded the Navy Cross posthumously. The carrier’s Catholic chaplain, Lt. Commander Joseph T. O’Callahan, administered last rites to dying sailors plus organized fire-fighting and rescue crews to go below deck to fight the fires and save souls. Catholic chaplain O’Callahan was awarded the Medal of Honor. Another Medal of Honor recipient, Lt Junior Grade Donald A. Gary, discovered 300 men trapped in the mess (chow hall) compartment and led them by groups to safety. He then organized a fire-fighting unit to fight the hangar deck fires and eventually entered Number 3 fireroom and obtained steam on one boiler.
The list of heroes and their courageous actions are too long to mention, but by the end of day 21 additional Navy Crosses and 26 Silver Stars were earned by very brave men. Among these were Navy Crosses to the commanders of the cruiser Santa Fe and destroyer Miller. A Navy Cross went to Lt. Fred R. Harris, a ‘Big Ben’ flight deck officer and member of Texas Legislature before and after the war. A Silver Star was earned by the other ship’s chaplain, Lt. Grimes W. Gatlin, a Methodist minister.
‘Big Ben’s’ survival was still in question. She had a heavy list, an inferno still raged; men kept fighting, kept dying, kept the carrier afloat. The cruiser Pittsburgh towed ‘Big Ben’ for the remaining daylight hours. Unbelievably, within six hours the heroic effort of fire-fighters gave ‘Big Ben’ a new lease on life. Men returned to the ship, got her underway, and she sailed on her own with only two of the four propellers driving her scorched hull.
After receiving emergency repairs at Ulithi Atoll, ‘Big Ben’ sailed to Pearl Harbor for temporary repairs before returning to home for major repair at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.
As a side note: At Pearl Harbor a civilian harbor pilot, per set procedures, would come aboard carriers to help navigate the large vessels to the dock. Captain Gehres refused the assistance, stating he would ‘take her in’ himself. He maneuvered ‘Big Ben’ into the dock area too fast and crashed into the assigned dock. He blamed mooring details for the accident.
‘Big Ben’ was eventually restored to good condition and was available for post-war service. She never sailed again. In the end, the carrier that suffered the most damage and highest casualty rate of any carrier to survive WWII was sold for scrap to the Portsmouth Salvage Company on July 27, 1966. Sailing on her last voyage were the ghosts of 807 sailors. During the inferno, approximately 500 sailors were wounded.
In Part One of ‘Tale of Two Carriers,’ I mentioned the unofficial motto of the US Navy, “Non Sibi Sed Patriae” – ‘Not for self, but for country.’ The US Navy’s official motto, “Semper Fortis” – ‘Always Courageous’, certainly applies to the courageous men of ‘Big Ben’ – the USS Franklin.
“I can imagine no more rewarding a career. And any man who may be asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile, I think can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction: ‘I served in the United States Navy.’”
- President John Kennedy and WWII skipper of PT-109.
