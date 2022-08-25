Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home on Wednesday.

The residents, assisted by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on board school buses from the Peach Tree Village Retirement Community in Brandon, about 13 miles east of Jackson.

Recommended for you

CNN's Caitlin Kaiser, Amanda Musa and Jamiel Lynch contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.