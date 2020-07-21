For the second week in a row, Georgia set a new single week rise record in the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. Between July 13-20, 25,006 new cases were reported to the Department of Community Health. A total of 145,575 people have been confirmed as having COVID-19 since reporting began in February.
Deaths statewide also increased by 150 to reach 3,176 in the past six months.
A look at the statistics show that of the 159 counties in Georgia, four counties in the metro Atlanta area and one just north make up 34% of the confirmed cases and 33% of the deaths. Gwinnett, Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and Hall counties have had the most confirmed cases and deaths since reporting began:
• Gwinnett - 13,614 cases, 199 deaths.
• Fulton - 13,379 cases, 340 deaths.
• DeKalb - 9,800 cases, 188 deaths.
• Cobb - 8,510 cases, 264 deaths.
• Hall - 4,420 cases, 66 deaths.
• Totals - 49,723 cases, 1,057 deaths.
Butts County saw an increase of 30 cases during the last week, bringing its total for the last six months to 375 cases. No new deaths were reported. Butts County has 35 confirmed COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
The number of deaths at Westbury Medical Care and Rehab has remained steady at 34 for the last six weeks. A total of 123 residents tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March, and 84 have recovered from the virus.
Butts County continues to lead the eight-county area surrounding it with 35 deaths. Henry County is second with 34, and Spalding third with 32. Henry has the most number of confirmed cases at 2,213, with Newton crossing the 1,000 mark last week for a total of 1,202. Spalding is third with 659.
As of 3 p.m. on July 20, in the eight-county area there have been a total of 5,211 confirmed cases, 150 deaths, and 467 hospitalizations:
• Henry: 2,213 confirmed, 34 deaths, 129 hospitalizations
• Newton: 1,202 confirmed, 19 deaths, 144 hospitalizations
• Spalding: 659 confirmed, 33 deaths, 87 hospitalizations
• Butts: 375 confirmed, 35 deaths, 33 hospitalizations
• Monroe: 306 confirmed, 20 deaths, 36 hospitalizations
• Lamar: 166 confirmed, 7 deaths, 19 hospitalizations
• Jasper: 103 confirmed, 1 death, 9 hospitalizations
• Jones: 198 confirmed, 1 deaths, 10 hospitalizations
The Georgia Department of Public Health's COVID-19 report comes out every day at 3 p.m., and the Department of Community Health's daily report on nursing homes can also be found on their website. The link is https://bit.ly/3900peT.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.