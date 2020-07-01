News from 10 years ago:
In spite of temperatures of over 90 degrees each day for the preceding two weeks, more than 500 participants, volunteers, and supporters began to arrive at Indian Springs State park shortly after daybreak on Saturday for the 10th Annual Try The Parks Triathlon. The competition consisted of a 600-meter swim in the lake at the state park, a 14.3-mile bicycle race, and a 3.1-mile run, all back-to-back.
Patients insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia will retain in-network coverage at Sylvan Grove Hospital, after an agreement announced by hospital and insurance company officials on Friday.
The Flovilla City Council held its June meeting on Monday, June 21, Much of the discussion during the evening regarded setting rules and fees for the new park recently opened by the city. A motion was unanimously approved to name the city’s new lake, “Lake Flovilla.”
Sherrell Funeral Home in Jackson hosted a barbecue Friday for public safety personnel in Butts County. The funeral home changed ownership earlier this year, and funeral home officials said the cookout was intended to show their appreciation for local authorities.
Butts County Sheriff Gene Pope told county commissioners last week that his 77 employees would not participate in the one-day furlough facing county employees under Butts County’s proposed budget.
The city of Jenkinsburg has begun the process of renovating the Garden Club clubhouse that was donated to the city in 2008. The plan is to prevent further weather damage to the 1,500-square-foot building by replacing the roof and windows, and by painting the outside.
Bradley David Moody received his Juris Doctor degree from Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School on Saturday, May 15, at ceremony at the Georgia World Congress Center’s Sidney Marcus Auditorium. The Honorable Justice Clarence Thomas of the United States Supreme Court was the keynote speaker at the commencement. Moody is a 2004 graduate of Jackson High School, and a 2007 graduate of Valdosta State University. He is the sone of Julia Ann Ridgeway and the late Art Moody, and the grandson of David P. Ridgeway Sr. of Jackson and Russell Moody of Griffin.
Amber Hoover of Jackson received her degree in dental hygiene from Central Georgia Technical College in Macon during the graduation held on June 16. She was placed on the President’s List of Outstanding Students for earning a quarterly grade point average of 3.5 or above for the spring quarter. She is the daughter of Kevin and Marie Hoover.
Deaths during the week: Elizabeth Redman Wilson, 95; Ann Morris Nelson, 81; Shirley Porter Godwin-Turner, 87.
News from 20 years ago:
There have been several bear sightings in western Butts County over the past few weeks. One male bear was run over and killed in the southbound lanes of I-75 just north of the 207 mile marker at approximately 8 a.m. on June 15. Most of the sightings have been in or around the I-75 Mobile Home Park off of State Route 16. Residents there reported that the bears have been rummaging around in trash dumpsters looking for food.
An inmate escaped from the Butts County Detention Center on Tuesday morning at approximately 11:30 a.m. John Eric Smith went over the fence around the exercise yard, which is topped by razor wire. He was captured a short time alter, and a suspected female accomplice was taken into custody later Tuesday night.
Butts County lost a prominent business, religious and civic leader Saturday, June 24, in the unexpected death of Porter Cawthon. Cawthon was a native Butts Countian, the middle of seven children of Elmer and Bessie Cawthon, He was educated in the local schools, including Tussahaw and Jackson High. He was a 1950 graduate of Georgia Tech and John Marshall School of Law. He started Cawthon Brothers Gas Company along with his brother, Lewis.
A Butts County man was severely injured in a one car accident approximately 20 miles north of Stark on Hall’s Bridge Road at 7:25 p.m. on June 24. Henry East, 61, was headed north on Hall’s Bridge Road when he left the roadway and hit a large pine tree head-on in his 1988 Camaro.
The Butts County 4-H proudly announced the winners of the 4-H Teacher and Student of the Year. 4-H looks at the participating, enthusiasm, and involvement in the 4-H clubs if both the teachers and students, inside the classroom and outside. Jackson Elementary School: Fifth grade teacher Mrs. Marshall Evans and fifth grade student Lindsey Jordan. North Mulberry Elementary School: Fifth grade teacher Mrs. Dede Rowland and fifth grade student C.J. Horwath. Henderson Middle School: Sixth grade teacher Ms. Amy Harvey and sixth grade student Niki Swafford.
Cotton States Insurance Company recently presented the company’s President’s Roundtable Award to Charlie Brown, the company’s Jackson agent. The award, presented to the agents who meet stringent, overall agency operation goals, was presented at the company’s annual sales convention held in Destin, Fla.
Several local residents were among the 318 students that recently graduated from Gordon College. Graduating summa cum laude, the highest graduating honor, were: Rita Smith Haley and Jennifer Leigh Bedell with Associate of Science in Business. Graduaing cum laude was Kristina Elaine Moss with an Associate of Science in Diagnostic Medical Sonography. Also receiving AS degrees were Keela Shalandice Barlow in Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Cameron P. Grier in Business, Christian Walschoot Hartzler in Computer Science, Jay M. Shirey in Biology, Ashley Marie Womble in Pre-Pharmacy, and Lisa H. Wilder in Nursing. Receiving Associate of Arts degrees were Wendy Lynette Burns in Social Work, Stephanie M. Davies, Robin Marie Reeves, Elaine Toff, and Jason Ruark Watts, all in Teacher Education, and Jason Lloyd Moore in General Studies.
Brady Johnson, senior kicker for the Jackson High School Red Devils football team, won the 2000 Countdown Combine in kicking with a 50-yard field goal. The finals were held at halftime during the Georgia/Florida High School All-Star Football Game, held June 17 at Georgia Tech’s Grant Field.
McLaurin Graphics is the 9-10 Recreation Baseball champion. Team members are Romez Clark, Steven Duncum, Casey Kersey, James Kirby, Walter Lewis, William Maddox, Nykemian Mann, Christopher Mayo, Charles Roberts, Kyle Rowland, Austin Sullivan, and Joshua Williamson. Head coach is Tim Kersey.
Peter’s Electric is the 13-14 Recreation Baseball champion. Team members are Jonathon Burns, John Cochran, Stephen Craig, Timothy Hargrove, Sydney Howell, Joshua McDaniel, Matt Peters, Joshua Rodriguez, Ricky Rutledge Jr., Leon Smith, and Bederricus Tyson. Head coach is Jesse Duffey.
The congregation of Jackson United Methodist Church welcomes Dr. C. Layne Jenkins and his wife, Dianne, as their new pastoral family.
Rev. Tom and Sherri Drake and their daughters, Taylor and Madison, are welcomed by Stark United Methodist Church as their new pastoral family.
Deaths during the week: Porter H. Cawthon, 75; Little Miss Katie Elizabeth Rook, 1-week-old; Mrs. Louise Smalley Whiten, 85.
News from 30 years ago:
Facing an immediate shut down of the emergency room at Sylvan Grove Hospital, the Butts County Commissioners voted unanimously to provide funds to keep it open.
July 9 is the date set for the start-up and testing of the Ocmulgee River Water Treatment plant.
Mrs. Marion N. Ball, assistant vice president and auditor of McIntosh State Bank has retired after 25 years of service there.
Jennifer Korn and Ruby Mae Lawson have each won $100 in a bingo game sponsored by Piggly Wiggly.
JHS basketball stars Matt Hoekwater and Jeff Brown received top honors at a basketball camp held by Georgia Tech. Hoekwater received a trophy for being named the Most Valuable Player in the 15-17 age category, and Brown for being named to the All-Star Team.
J.L. Brookshire, board chairman of the Butts County DFACS board, has been named Fourth District Board Member of the Year.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Jane Brownlee Powell, 83; Luther Delarn Stephens, 78.
News from 40 years ago:
Douglass Watson, the Mac Corey of TV’s “Another World,” was a visitor to Jackson this week.
Jim Westbury has been named Administrator of the Year by the Georgia Health Care Association.
The Butts County Child Development Center is conducting a fund raising drive this week.
Doug Stockton, JHS football coach, has begun a drive to build new bleachers at Red Devil Hill.
Rev. Harry A. Sheppard has resigned his pastorate of the Jenkinsburg Baptist Church and will become associate pastor of the Cool Springs Baptist Church in Tate, Ga.
Harold G. Lewis, Gerald McLaurin, Ralph Wilson, Richard Ballard, Keith Fortson, Frederick Head, and Curtis Murdock has been named Outstanding Young Men of America for 1980.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Genevieve Bloxom Bailey, 81; Mrs. A.T. White King, 94; Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Yates Lester, 85; Tom F. Jenkins; William Chess Mitchell Sr., 63; Mrs. Rosemary James Ogg, 81.
News from 50 years ago:
Henry L. Asbury has resigned as president of McIntosh State Bank to accept a position with the Montezuma bank.
David P. Ridgeway has been named president of the Butts County Chamber of Commerce.
A Lake Jackson Ski Club has been organized, with Charles Tuggle Jr., president, and Al Pott, vice president.
William Craig Sinden will work with the local chamber of commerce as liaison with the McIntosh Trail AP&DC.
Robert L. Williams is the new president of the Exchange Club of Jackson; Douglas Brooks, vice president; Alton Colwell, secretary; G.N. Etheridge, treasurer.
The Ah-Men’s Fashion Show, with all male models, will be staged Friday night at the Jackson school auditorium.
Deaths during the week: William F. McClelland Jr., 51; Charles Kirby Long, 74; Dr. Linton B. Hopkins Sr.
