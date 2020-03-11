News of 10 years ago:
No indictment reached against Overbey, but grand jury recommends changes for BCSO.
A 40-year-old McDonough man is at the center of an investigation by state and federal authorities into the shooting death of a ranger at a national forest area.
Luke Weaver, Danny Hoard inducted into Butts County Hall of Fame at Chamber of Commerce’s 2010 Awards Banquet.
Southern Community Newspapers Incorporated is the new name of the parent company of the Jackson Progress-Argus.
Jasmine White of Henderson Middle School prevailed over Alyssa Moody of Stark Elementary School to win the annual Butts County Spelling Bee. White and Moody went into the sixth round before White won by correctly spelling ‘Icicle.’
On Friday, Feb. 26, Dan Brown, assistant manager of the Covington Walmart and an active volunteer at Jackson High School, presented a check for $250 to JHS Principal Duane Kline. The check was made possible by Walmart’s “Volunteerism Always Pays” program.
Deaths during the week: Allie Norris Knowles McNeal, 94; Benjamin Fredrick “Fred” Hamlin, 71; Ruby. C. Crane; Betty Jean Keyser Griffin, 74; Glenn Marion “Bunny” Atkinson Sr., 79; Ann Biles Pope; Charles Edward Turner, 71.
News of 20 years ago:
Ken Sanvidge was named the JHS STAR Student, and he selected Mark Alling as his STAR Teacher.
County eyes $3.5 million in water improvements.
The Butts County Commissioners got more done in two-and-a-half hours than most governments do all year, passing animal control and speed limit ordinances, and also approving a new crossing and lights on the Ga. Highway 16/I-75 interchange.
In an effort to control growth and allow Butts County to develop the best way possible, the county’z zoning office is updating an outdated comprehensive plan. To allow this to happen without major changes taking place in the area, the Butts County Board of Commissioners adopted a nine-month moratorium on residential rezonings.
Arch Brown has announced he will seek the Republican nomination for the House of Representatives District 109.
In calendar years, the Towaliga Judicial Circuit is only 1 year old. But in judicial years, it is now two judges old. The Georgia Legislature last week approved a second judgeship for the three-county district.
Sylvan Grove Hospital Administrator Jean Dodson announced that they are now set up to accept the Blue Cross/Blue Shield HMO product commonly known as Blue Choice.
On Tuesday, Feb. 29, Hollywood came to the Butts County Courthouse. Tractor trailer rigs, generators, lights and miles of cables surrounded the square as the movie “Unshackled,” starring Morgan Fairchild and Stacy Keach, was filmed.
Commissioners split, but pass water agreement with Henry County.
One of those dreams you shouldn’t dream because it would be such a long shot has come true for Melton Campbell of Jackson. In their March newsletter, the world famous gospel group, The Inspirations, announced to their fans that Campbell would become a member of the group.
A new motel, Plantation Lodge, is under construction on the lot between HRC Furniture and the Mason Jar Restaurant in Jackson.
Maria Eggers has been named the February Agency of the Month for the Butts County office of Coldwell Banker Bullard Realty.
Tow Crowe, Doris Crowe, Jean Jones, and Merle Brumbalow were recognized as multi-million dollar agents at the annual banquet held by Dover Realty Co. Inc.
League and tournament champions for the 10-and-under girls division was Carters Building Supply. Head coach was Tommy Watson. Players were Courtney Douglas, Chelsea Emory, Anna Freeman, Arnita Greer, Carrie Lin Smith, Tomeka Watson, and Lauren White.
League and tournament champions for the 11-12-year-old boys division was Clark Burge Sales and Leasing. Head coach was Clark Burge. Players were Kyle Burge, Jamarcus Clark, Tyron Duffey, Dyron Duffey, Sebastian Lawrence, and Kenneth Waits.
On Thursday, March 2, a portrait of Hattie McKibben by famed artist George Beattie was presented to the Butts County Public Library.
Deaths during the week: Walter Allen; Christopher Denson, 23; Tommie Sue Green, 64; Mary Clayton Hoard, 94; Wayne Keith Phillips, 33; Mary Claude Mackey Pope, 86.
News of 30 years ago:
Dan Zant, a JHS senior, has been nominated to attend the Air Force Academy by Senator Wyche Fowler.
Patrick Shannon O’Neal of Jackson was recently named STAR Student at Piedmont Academy in Monticello.
The Jackson High VOCA Club won 12 awards in the Region IV contest held at Morrow Senior High School.
The Exchange Club of Jackson recently honored four law enforcement officers for their “dedicated service.” They include Howell Cook of the Butts County Sheriff’s Department, LeRoy Shuemaker of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center, Richard Johnson of the Jackson Police Department, and Don Halstead of the Georgia State Patrol.
Lori Skinner won first place in the regional Science Fair held in Griffin.
Mary Ann Stevenson will chair the sale of daffodils by the local unit of the American Heart Association.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Frances Bond Boyd, 76; Johnny Clayton; Julie Fitch; Mrs. Bernice Vanzant Forehand, 66; James Wesley Harris, 61; Horace Stodghill, 76; Thomas Hugo Tezza Sr., 54; Harry Webb Sr., 77.
News of 40 years ago:
Tim Rutledge was the winner of Class A division, Kiwanis Talent Showcase; Danny Rodriguez and Keith Mann in Class B; Allison Marsh in Class C.
Mayor C.B. Brown has dedicated Jackson’s new water tank to the memory of Russell Price for his 26 years of service to the city.
James Thurston, Sandy Barnes, Andy Smith and Stacey Duke were named winners in the Dauset Trails kite-flying contest.
Westbury Nursing Home raised $1,252 with its Rock-A-Thon for the Heart Fund drive.
Ed Pinckney has been designated a finalist for the 1980 Governor’s Honors Program.
Winners in a spelling bee at Henderson Elementary School were Allen Newman, Jason Phillips, Wendy Durbin, Shelly Lloyd, Amy Jones, Adele Mitchell.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. B. Doris Lummus; Roger Lee Brown, 27; Mrs. Margaret Harkness Pierce, 39; Joseph Lennie Marchman, 83; Mrs. Ruby Hicks Barkley, 80.
News of 50 years ago:
Among those receiving Sunday School attendance pins at the Jackson Church of the Nazarene on Sunday was Herschel Cook, who has 16 years of perfect attendance.
The Jenkinsburg Garden Club recently celebrated its 33rd anniversary.
The home of John Shivers and family, just off the Griffin highway, was completely destroyed by fire Sunday night.
Fred Morgan celebrated his 82nd birthday Sunday at a party given by his wife and daughters.
Winning prizes for flower arrangements at the Hawthorne Garden Club meeting were Mrs. Paul Maddox, Mrs. Joe Edwards, and Mrs. A.D. Pope.
Doug Gibson has been named a director of the Jackson Kiwanis Club.
Deaths during the week: Albert Whitney “Whit” Newton, 74; Mrs. Annie Cleveland Crenshaw.
