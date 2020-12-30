News from 10 years ago:
A tanker truck carrying a load of oil overturned on Ga. Highway 16, on the bridge over I-75 on Thursday, Dec. 23, spilling its load down the highway entrance ramp and down into the grassy right-of-way. There were no injuries in the accident, which closed the ramp for much of the day for cleanup.
A veterans memorial park planned for a small triangle of city property in downtown Jackson would have flags from all branches of the military, granite benches, a statue and a memorial wall, according to preliminary plans presented to the Jackson City Council on Dec. 21.
The office of Towaliga Judicial Circuit District Attorney Richard Milam is circulating a lookout for a man who has allegedly absconded from probation, after being released from prison following an aggravated stalking conviction. Milam said Donald Paul Wilson, 57, has not been in contact with his probation officer, but he was not sure how long it’s been since Watson reported.
On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Butts County community was treated to the sounds of Christmas music from about 138 instrumentalists and about 91 young voices, as the Henderson Middle School sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade bands and choruses combined to demonstrate their talents and accomplishments through the first semester.
In the spirit of giving that the Christmas season brings, the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department received an annual gift it has come to cherish over the last 14 years. Jim Herbert, director of the recreation department, recently accepted a check for $23,013.85 from Bob Ryan of Atlanta South 75 Travel Center, representing the amount raised through the Ernest Biles Memorial Golf Tournament.
The rain that fell in Jackson Dec. 18 could not dampen the spirits of the William McIntosh Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) as they awaited the arrival of students from Tamassee DAR School in Tamassee, SC, for their annual visit.
On Dec. 4, Gail East of McDonough was awarded the DAR Excellence in Community Service Award from the William McIntosh Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution Chamber (NSDAR) for her work as a volunteer with and advocate for the American Cancer Society.
The Flovilla City Council unanimously approved their 2011 general fund budget of $370,982 at their meeting on Dec. 20 The 2011 water department budget was also approved at $228,100.
Following the Flovilla City Council meeting on Dec. 20, an appreciation dinner was held for the Flovilla firefighters and their families. Flovilla has only one full-time firefighter and approximately 15 volunteer firefighters who donate their time.
Deaths during the week: Fannie Jo Bedingfield Holt, 94; John C. Parris, 75.
News from 20 years ago:
At its Dec. 19 meeting, the Jackson City Council voted unanimously to approve its 2001 budget of $5,737,418.
The Jackson City Council unanimously adopted a new Alcoholic Beverage License Ordinance at its Dec. 19 meeting. The ordinance clears the way for the sale of liquor by the drink in Jackson, and also makes changes to existing requirements to serve beer or wine.
The Flovilla City Council voted unanimously on Dec. 19 to purchase a 1998 Ford 55 E backhoe with 860 hours for $30,000 from the New Holland Company of Griffin. The city will cash in a $10,000 certificate of deposit for the down payment and finance the balance through the Georgia Municipal Association at 5.22% interest over three years.
Butts County Daisy Troop #78 enjoyed seeing the Festival Ballet Company present The Nutcracker. This was the girls’ first experience with a ballet production, and they plan to attend more productions in the future. Among those attending were Ebeni Fendley, Ashley Young, and Haley Banks.
Amanda Jessica Hartman, a 2000 graduate of Jackson High School and a freshman at Valdosta State University, has been awarded the Alpha Delta Kappa scholarship in the area of teacher education studies. Amanda is the daughter of Wade and Kathy Turner of Jackson.
Allidrick Montez Morgan received his Bachelor of Science degree in Management from the Georgia Institute of Technology on Dec. 16. He is the son of John and Shirley Morgan of Jackson.
The Jackson High School Class of 1950 celebrated its 50th reunion with a cruise to the Bahamas with 36 graduates, friends and relatives. Classmates included Marcia Mallet Ades of Ridder, LA; Sarah Buchanan Vance of Rome; W.J. Moss and Jimmy Moss of Jackson; Charles Samuel Sims of Griffin; Henry Collins of Livingston, TX; Anne Gray O’Neal of Jackson; Anne Rich Duffey of Tucker; and Joyce Coleman Barnes of Jackson.
Jackson High School senior Clint Patrick has been notified that he is one of only 10 applicants to Mercer University in Macon to be named as a Presidential Scholar. This gives him a four-year tuition-free ride at the university and a free laptop computer. The Presidential Scholars are chosen from a pool of the top 300 applicants to the school.
The Georgia State Board of Pardons and Paroles recently presented Frederick J. Head, warden of the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Prison in Butts County, with a resolution expressed its appreciation for his service and support of the board, the Department of Correctuions, and the people of the state of Georgia.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Nellie Joyce Smith Miller, 63; Don Ovid Sands, 67; Mrs. Ossie Jewel Thomas.
News from 30 years ago:
The Butts County Commissioners will make a decision on the location of a proposed rock quarry in the northeastern part of the county.
The Jackson unit of the Georgia National Guard left Dec. 26 for Fort Stewart and for additional training on the west coast. From there, they may be deployed for active duty in the Persian Gulf.
Preliminary census figures show that Butts County had a 10% population growth from 1980 to 1990, from 13,665 to 15,027.
Two Jackson businesses on Second Street, The Pioneer Credit Company and Sears, were hit by burglars over the weekend, with only minimal losses being reported.
Willie Avery Cook of Piedmont Realty reports that his firm is the oldest real estate company operating in the county, back to its formation by Paul Maddox in 1948.
The Salvation Army and Department of Family and Children Services collected and distributed food for 467 people over the holidays.
Deaths during the week: Elmo McDaniel, 89; Leon Travis Potts, 71; Pamela Denise Scott, 24; Mrs. Hattie Nell Watson, 69.
News from 40 years ago:
Butts County Commissioners taking office January 1 are William Mitchell, Dave Bailey, and Jimmy White.
A customer at Red and White Grocery dropped some coins on the floor, and while the clerk was retrieving them, rifled the cash register.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerome M. Washington celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a reception at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Tony Standard.
Mrs. Sara Ruth Kitchens is the latest Zero Defects winner at the Indian Springs plant of Avondale Mills.
Jimmy Pettigrew’s home in the Blount community was extensively damaged by fire Sunday afternoon.
An editorial written by Vincent Jones has won a cash award from the Georgia Safety Council. The editorial dealt with highway-railroad grade crossing safety.
Deaths during the week: Riley Clifford Moss, 77; Mrs. Lilliam E. Williamson, 82; Mrs. Florida Smith Watkins, 89; Mrs. Louis Lane Thompson, 74; Mrs. Clara Odessa Cochran; Mrs. George (Emma) Yancy).
News from 50 years ago:
Robert Williams Jr. has been named by the Board of Education to fill the unexpired term of Frank McMichael.
The city and county are joining hands to plan a sanitary landfill that will serve both the city of Jackson and county residents.
The brick home of Mr. and Mrs. Larry Marsh on Giles Ferry Road was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
Mrs. Mary Harkness celebrated her 95th birthday on January 1 and says she has her eyes on the century mark.
Phillip L. Minton has been commissioned as a captain in the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.
Three correctional lieutenants at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center have completed supervisory courses. They are Jack K. Goff, John Lewis Weldon, and Kenneth G. Parrish.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Barbara Mills Thornton, 40; Miss Mary Fletcher, 71.
