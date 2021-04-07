News from 10 years ago:
Alix Bonhomme Jr., 28, and his 3-year-old son, Alix Bonhomme III were killed early Tuesday morning when a strong storm brought a large tree limb down on their Seventh Street home in Jackson.
The Flovilla Fire Department held a fund-raising fishing tournament Saturday at Lake Flovilla. Derrick Cash came away with the biggest catch of the day, a three-pound, seven-ounce bass, and won the top prize of a $50 gift card to Bass Pro Shops. The department is trying to raise $10,500 to match a grant to purchase a new tanker truck.
The Butts County Water Authority reported Friday that an estimated 4,800 gallons of wastewater spilled from a burst pipe along Ga. Highway 36 near the state prison.
Steven B. Brooks has received a promotion to the rank of senior master sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. Brooks is currently serving in the Red Horse Squadron at Hurlburt Field in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and will be reassigned as a civil engineering liaison officer in Honduras in June. He is the son of George and Sandra Brooks of Jackson.
Jachovian “Jay” Woods of Jackson High School has been selected for membership in the National Society of High School Scholars, which recognized academic achievement at the high school level and encourages members to apply their unique talents, vision, and potential for the betterment of themselves and for the world. He is the son of Vickie Williams of Jackson and Arthur Woods of Covington.
Jackson High School Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) had three state champions and six others take 2nd through 4th at the state HOSA competition. All 10 will compete at the HOSA National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, Cal. in June. First place winners were Ryan Filbeck, who also took first place at state last year, and Bailey Smith and Chance Pullen. Other winners were Aiden Price, Zachary Trotter, Tyler Wilhoit, JoJo Kersy, Kristin Brooks, and McKenzie Clark.
A total of 22 young athletes ages 5 and under competed in the Little Ones Olympics held at the Butts County Parks and Recreation Department Community Center on Mar. 16.The Olympic games included a soccer ball race, wiffle ball and scoop, musical chairs, shot put, ring toss, scooter race, javelin throw, hippity hop, bowling, obstacle course, bean bag toss, and blow the pompom.
Deaths during the week: Mary Hazel Bohannon Adams, 75; Phillip Cowan, 75; Margaret Virginia (Few) Hardeman, 94.
News from 20 years ago:
In an operation carried out by the Georgia Department of Revenue, Alcohol and Tobacco Division, under-aged people went into local stores and attempted to purchase alcohol. Out of 17 stores targeted, 10 stores sold to the young customers, and eight of those stores are in the city of Jackson.
At the April Butts County Board of Commissioners, a representative of Rosser International, a firm hired by the Georgia Department of Transportation to carry out pre-construction engineering on the planned truck bypass around the city of Jackson, told the board that GDOT has rolled construction of the bypass back another year.
The Miss Butts County contest was held on Mar. 24. Miss Macie Woodruff was crowned the Miss Butts County Overall Winner for girls ages 0-6, and Miss Brittany Moss was crowned the Miss Butts County Overall Winner for girls ages 7-21. Division winners were Miss Crystal Hamby for Miss Butts County (16-21); Miss Maci Morgan for Teen Miss Butts County (13-15); Miss Crystal Aly for Junior Miss Butts County (10-12); Miss Savannah Carter for Young Miss Butts County (7-9 years); Miss Caitlin VanderVen for Little Miss Butts County (5-6); Miss Alivia Lewis for Tiny Miss Butts County (3-4); Miss Kaylee Kitchens for Toddler Miss Butts County (24-35 months); Miss Jordan Smith for Baby Miss Butts County (12-23 months); and Miss Allison Crane for Youngest Miss Butts County (0-11 months).
Butts County has declared a moratorium on applications for beer and wine licenses while officials clarify and update the county ordinance. The acton came at the Board of Commissioners meeting on Apr. 2.
On Friday, Apr. 6, deputies from the Butts County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at the BP station located on Ga. Hwy. 36 at I-75 in reference to a commercial gambling investigation. The owner and manager were placed under arrest and charged with commercial gambling, keeping of a gambling place, and gambling activities on or adjacent to a business. Numerous video poker machings and cash were seized.
Stephanie Reeves, receptionist at McIntosh State Bank, has been named Employee of the Year of the Jackson office for the year 2000.
Dana Yielding, Virtual Branch Manager at McIntosh State Bank, was named Employee of the Year of the Operations Center in Jackson for the year 2000.
Two Jackson athletes played well in the University of Georgia’s annual G-Day game. Red shirt freshman Tavarus Morgan and returning letterman Burt Jones had performances that should improve their changes for starting slots this fall.
Butts County 4-H members and Master Gardeners joined forces to help plant 42 junipers and three trees near the playground at the Butts County Recreation Park.
Deaths during the week: Randolph (Randy) Edward Hardy, 61; Billy Ray Howell; Mrs. Bessie Kate Belcher Jenkins, 90; Mrs. Janie L. Lunsford, 76; Mrs. Wilhelmeina Reamer, 91.
News from 30 years ago:
Wyman B. Hunt is the new administrator of Sylvan Grove Hospital.
With 26 members signed up, the Jackson Rotary Club is ready to be chartered.
Butts County Clerk David Ridgeway has been named Georgia’s Superior Court Clerk of the Year by his peers.
The Jackson Elementary PTA has donated four computers with printers to the school.
John Oxenford, while hunting in Butts County, killed two turkeys with one shot.
Rosetts Taylor won $100 in the contest currently underway by Piggly Wiggly in Jackson.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Ethel Wooten Giles, 74; Stewart L. Maddox, 82; Mrs. Dianna Sloan, 34.
News from 40 years ago:
John Halley is winner of the Essay and Public Speaking contest sponsored by Central Georgia EMC.
President Ava Smith of the Butts County Jaycees won first place in Region 11 competition held in Milledgeville.
Barbara O’Quinn played in a video skit, “Too Early,” taped recently at Gordon Junior College.
Mrs. Ina Allen, 90 years old April 14, was given a birthday party by her granddaughter, Mrs. Miriam Duffey.
An automobile stolen from a Jackson dealer on Tuesday was recovered the following Friday in Griffin.
Christopher Warren Deraney and Susan L. O’Neal have won scholarships to Gordon, President Jerry Williamson announced.
Deaths during the week: Mrs. Hattie Steger Kenney; Clarence Lee (Son) Laster; Mrs. Estelle Haliford Ham, 85.
News from 50 years ago:
William Presley, of Atlanta’s First National Bank, has been named “Boss of the Year” by the American Business Women’s Association.
Jackson Ford dealer C.M. Daniel Jr. has been named a Key Dealer by the Georgia Automobile Dealers Association.
New officers of the Jeptha Chapter, O.E.S. include Mrs. Lucile Greer, worthy matron; Wilmer Greer, worthy patron; Mrs. Rozelle Lunsford, associate matron; Howard Greer, associate patron; Mrs. Madge Pickett, secretary; Mrs. Imogene Leverette, treasurer.
Mrs. Grace Pace has been named president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Little League; Mrs. Virgil Smith, vice president; Mrs. Janice Weldon, secretary; Mrs. Carolyn Robison, treasurer.
The Georgia Department of Veterans Service has dedicated its 1970 annual report to Quimby Melton Sr., publisher of the Griffin Daily News.
Mrs. E.G. Harmon is chairman of the FISH program in Macon. The program provides help to those in need.
Deaths during the week: George Henry Mathewson, 90.
